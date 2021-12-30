Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

Jack in the Box: 808 N. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 6.

• Towels were being used as a surface for drying ice-cream machine parts. Corrected; towels were removed.

• The small reach-in cooler under the front counter is missing a thermometer. Correct by Feb. 4.

• The hot holding unit with the slide-out drawers has a buildup of food crumbs and residue. Correct by Feb. 4.

Le Café Bleu: 805 W. Main St., inspected Dec. 7.

• Observed no drying provision at the hand sink in the kitchen area. Corrected; paper towels were placed at sink.

• Observed case of food stored on the floor by the storage shelf. Correct by Feb. 5.

Scooter’s Coffee: 1310 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 7. No violations recorded.

Plowboys BBQ: 3111 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 7.

• Front counter shelving paint has chipped away and not sealed. Repeat. Correct by Feb. 5

• Observed no hand-washing signage at hand sink and drive thru. Corrected; sign was provided by inspector and posted.

• Observed pasta, green beans and broth past discard date in walk-in cooler. Corrected; food items were discarded.

• Observed black buildup in the bottom part of drink station drains and around drain hose. Correct by Feb. 5.

Jimmy John’s: 706 N. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 7.

• Failed to secure valid food handler cards for 13 employees. Must be corrected by Jan. 6.

• Black buildup on the three-compartment sink. Correct by Feb. 5.

Las Playas: 1016 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Dec. 7.

• Temperature measuring device was missing from beer cooler. Corrected: a thermometer was placed in cooler.

• Several ceiling tiles had water damage in the kitchen area. Repeat.

• Observed under the cook top had accumulation of grease buildup.

• Bottoms of reach-in freezers had accumulation of food debris.

• Shelving in the beer cooler had accumulation of black buildup.

• Observed accumulation of grease buildup on vents above cook top.

• Correct all violations by Feb. 5.