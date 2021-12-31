Driver dies in Sterling Avenue crash

By The Examiner staff

Independence police say they are investigating the cause of a fatal crash on Sterling Avenue late Thursday.

Police say it happened about 5 p.m. Two pickup trucks were headed south. One of them, a Dodge pulling a trailer, slowed to turn left onto 32rd Street.

The second truck, a Chevrolet, struck the first truck. That driver, the only one in the Chevrolet, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not released his identity.

The driver of the Dodge was unhurt, police say.