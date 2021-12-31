Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of inspections include:

QuikTrip: 4024 S. Noland Road, inspected Nov. 9.

• Manager working behind counter without properly restrained hair.

• Utensils not properly stored between use. Scoops stored in food items in drawers and on make table with handles in contact with food.

The Villages of Jackson Creek Memory Care: 19400 E. 40th St. Court, inspected Nov. 8.

• Cleaning of equipment and utensils:

1, Interior of microwave in prep area found dirty.

2. Base and cover of small mixer found dirty.

3. Shelf above prep table found dirty.

4. Table holding large mixer and “backsplash” of large mixer found with food debris.

5. Shelf beneath prep area holding cutting boards found dirty.

6. Top of dish machine found dirty.

7. Interior of microwave found dirty in Stonegate area.

• Container of utensils found being stored with food contact surfaces presented.

• Trim missing inside of door to kitchen area in Jackson.

Center Place Restoration School: 819 W. Waldo Ave., inspected Nov. 5. No violations found.

McDonald’s: 3921 Bolger Road, inspected Nov. 16.

• Sanitized water not available at food dispensing. Corrected on site.

• Ice cream machine and coffee machine noted not free from accumulation of soil.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors under equipment near drive-thru window found with buildup of litter.

QuikTrip: 11101 E. U.S. 40, inspected Nov. 17.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Walk-in cooler floors found heavily soiled with litter and packages of food products under the shelving.

• Area under and beneath coffee makers found heavily soiled.

Subway Sandwiches: 10910 E. U.S. 40, inspected Nov. 17. No violations found.

Vivilore: 10815 E. Winner Road, inspected Nov. 18.

• Sides and non-food-contact surfaces of cook line equipment, inside of coolers and freezers noted not free from accumulation of soil.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors under and behind cook line found with large amount of grease buildup and food debris.

• Follow-up on Nov. 24.

La Plaza: 11004 E. Winner Road, inspected Nov. 18.

• Cutting board found sitting on trash can in food prep area. Corrected on site.

• All employees must have Independence food handler cards.

• Inside of reach-in freezer noted not free from accumulation of soil.

• Food must be stored in packages, covered containers or wrappings. Cut vegetables found being stored in the coolers uncovered.

Walmart: 4000 Bolger Road, inspected Nov. 18.

• Plumbing hand sink, cross-connections, inaccessible.

• Sink was used for purpose other than hand washing.

• Hand sink in food-prep area found with items setting in side of sink basin and items sitting on the edge of the hand sink.

• A handwashing sink may not be used for purposes other than handwashing.