OSHA investigation of fatal trench collapse could take months

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration says the company involved in Wednesday's fatal trench collapse in Grain Valley did not have previous complaints or issues with OSHA.

A worker from Preferred Plumbing in Kingsville, Missouri, died Wednesday when a trench he was working in, installing home plumbing lines, caved in. The name of the man, who was recovered more than seven hours after the trench collapse, has not yet been released.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Labor's regional office in Chicago said via email that Preferred Plumbing had “no previous known history.” An OSHA investigator was on site Wednesday afternoon after the trench collapse, which happened about noon near Southwest Hillside Drive and Southwest Tisha Lane, just off Sni-A-Bar Boulevard west of Buckner-Tarsney Road. It's a residential area with a new subdivision under construction.

The trench was about 10 feet deep. Chip Portz, assistant chief for the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District, said emergency responders had to use their hands and buckets to hurriedly try to dig out the worker, in order to stay safe in the trench and because heavy equipment could possibly harm the worker if he was still alive. After about 25 minutes, they determined the worker could not have survived and switched to a methodical recovery approach. The worker was recovered shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Rhonda Burke from the Department of Labor said via email that one cubic yard of soil can weigh nearly 3,000 pounds, as much as car, and can bury worker in minutes. OSHA's investigation will determine if required protective systems were in place for the trench. Agency standards say trenches deeper than 5 feet require protective shoring, and other materials must be kept at least 2 feet from the edge of a trench.

OSHA has six months to complete its investigation, issue citations and propose monetary penalties if it finds violations, Burke wrote.