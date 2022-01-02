Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of Jan, 3.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested contribution is $3 per senior meal and $6 for non-senior guests. Meals can be reserved beginning on the Wednesday of the week prior to the meal by calling 816-325-6200.

• Monday: Barbecued chicken, Prince Edward mix, potato salad, tropical fruit mix, wholegrain bun.

• Tuesday: Swiss steak with tomato gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, apple slices, multigrain bread, tapioca pudding.

• Wednesday: Chicken-fried rice, stir fried vegetables, coleslaw with vinegar, pineapples and Mandarin oranges, wholegrain bread.

• Thursday: Beef-mac casserole, Scandinavian vegetables, vanilla wafter and banana pudding, pears, white bread.

• Friday: Mexican taco salad, nacho chips, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pinto beans, orange.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall or to reserve a meal delivery, please call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

• Monday: Ham and beans, winter mix vegetables, combined tropical fruit.

• Tuesday: Tuna patty, garlic roasted potatoes, steamed cabbage, cinnamon apples.

• Wednesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, green beans, strawberries and bananas.

• Thursday: Chicken enchilada casserole, black beans and rotel, tossed salad, banana and Mandarins.

• Friday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas and carrots, Mandarin oranges in Jell-O.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are offered in the center at 11:30 on weekdays as well as for take-out. Meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for take-out or eat-in meals should be made 24 hours in advance by calling 816-254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian vegetables and dessert.

• Tuesday: Oven ranch chicken, potatoes au gratin, broccoli, dessert.

• Wednesday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dessert.

• Thursday: Taco salad, Spanish corn, dessert.

• Friday: Chicken parmesan, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, dessert.