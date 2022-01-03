A wetter than average 2021 for KC

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite a dry spell in December – just half an inch of rain and officially no snow – Kansas City in 2021 had slightly above average precipitation.

At Kansas City International Airport, the National Weather Service recorded 41.24 inches of precipitation. The average is 39.3 inches, according to records going back to 1888.

Late fall and winter – the first two months and last two months of the year – are typically the driest time of year in Kansas City, with an average of 6.21 inches of precipitation. Those months in 2021 were even drier – 5.05 inches total – but April, May and June more than made up for that.

In the last seven days of June alone, 5.68 inches of rain fell – 13.8 percent of the entire year’s total. June overall had 7.12 inches of rain, compared with the average of 5.25 inches.

The area had a dozen days with an inch or more of rain, the heaviest being 1.9 inches on Aug. 12, a day the temperature reached 97 degrees. Those dozen days scattered from mid-March to mid-October brought 16.26 inches of rain, or 39.43 percent of the year’s total.

Dec. 15, the day of the widespread wind storm known as a derecho, also stands out. The high that day was a record 74. The highest wind of the year at KCI – 52 mph out of the south-southwest – was recorded. So was the highest gust, 66 mph.

Kansas City had its third straight summer without a temperature of 100. It hit 98 on June 17, June 18 and Aug. 11. The low was minus 13 on Feb. 16. Temperatures never came close to the all-time high (113 on Aug. 14, 1936) or the all-time low (minus 23 on Dec. 22 and again Dec. 23 in 1989).