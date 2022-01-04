Two loving dogs in need of a new home

Gisele Gamble

Animals Best Friends

It is sad when we get to the point where we can no longer live in our home and must move to a senior center. It’s a tragedy when the individual has pets and no family or friends that will take them. This is the story of Cindy and Simone.

Cindy is a poodle mix who is around 11 years old. Simone is a Maltese who is around 9 years old. These girls are sweet dogs who just need someone to love and care for them. Both are current on vaccinations and on heartworm preventative. One or both would make great companions to an adult or mature couple.

If you are interested in Cindy or Simone please go to our website, www.animalsbestfriends.org, and complete an application. ABF does vet checks, home visits, and two-week trials to be sure the animal and family are a good fit.

The state of Missouri allows residents to have pet trusts. This is a trust document that designates a trustee to care for the pets after their owner has died. The grantor (person who is setting up the trust) gives the attorney specific instructions for their pet’s care. For instance, instructing the trustee where to place the animals if the trustee cannot keep them. The trust can be funded by a money market or checking account. It's worth looking into, especially for the sake of your pets.