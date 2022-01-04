New look for Eastern Jackson County political maps

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

A proposal to redraw Missouri’s congressional district lines would move thousands of Eastern Jackson County voters into new districts.

Independence, Lee’s Summit and Kansas City would form the core of a district, currently represented by Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, that leans heavily Democratic. Grain Valley and most of Blue Springs would be in a district that mostly consists of the northern portion of Missouri. That district, currently represented by Rep. Sam Graves, leans heavily Republican.

That map, altering each of Missouri’s eight districts based on 2020 census data, is expected to be taken up quickly by the Missouri General Assembly, which formally convenes for 2022 on Wednesday. On a separate track, state legislators also have to approve new maps for their own districts in the Missouri House and Senate.

The two congressional districts in Eastern Jackson – Blue Springs in particular – have been unconventionally divided since the 2010 census. Graves’ 6th District is largely made up of rural counties north of the Missouri River, but one leg juts down into Eastern Jackson County, picking up the eastern edge of Independence, northern Lee’s Summit and western Blue Springs.

Cleaver’s 5th District includes Kansas City and most of Independence and then wraps around that 6th District leg to pick up much of Lee’s Summit and eastern Blue Springs, as well as Grain Valley and Oak Grove, plus Lafayette, Saline and Ray counties.

The proposed map, already introduced in the Missouri House, is simpler:

• The 5th District would include Independence except for its far northeast part as well as some of Blue Springs – roughly the area south of Liggett Road. Also: Kansas City south of the river and some of it north of the river, as well as Gladstone, Lee’s Summit (except its Cass County portion), Raytown, Grandview, Greenwood, Lone Jack, Lake Lotawana and the Tarsney Lakes area.

• The 6th District would include most of Blue Springs as well as Grain Valley, Buckner, Sibley, Levasy and the Jackson County portion of Oak Grove. Also: all or parts 33 north-of-the-river counties from Liberty and Kearney to St. Joseph, Maryville, Kirksville, Hannibal and Troy.

Missouri does not have a nonpartisan redistricting process, so the maps are driven by both math and politics. The math alone – more people living here, fewer living there – necessitates changes.

Missouri's population grew just 2.8 percent from 2010 to 2020, reaching 6,154,913. So each of the state's eight congressional districts needs to have close to 769,300 residents.

Kansas City hasn’t shown much growth south of the river, but Independence has grown in the last 10 years, and Lee’s Summit continues to grow rapidly – making it easier to draw a far more compact 5th District than before. Put another way, the state’s first, fifth and sixth largest cities would essentially create one district.

The 6th District, represented by Graves, has dozens of northern Missouri counties that have been in demographic decline for more than a century. But it also includes Platte County, the fast-growing county in the state, as well as most of growing Clay County. On the proposed map, it picks up Lincoln County – also one of the fastest growing in the state – immediately north of St. Charles County. Overall, Graves’ district actually shrinks geographically.

Six of the state’s eight districts gained in population over the last decade, but two – the 1st in the city of St. Louis and 8th in south-central and southeast Missouri – both fell sharply. The population of St. Louis fell 6 percent from 2010 to 2020, so the 1st District grows geographically to contain St. Louis and several close-in suburbs. The new and expanded 8th District would run from just east of Branson all the way to the Bootheel and also include Cape Girardeau, Rolla, Washington and Fort Leonard Wood.

A district that gets bigger geographically is the 4th, which borders Jackson County to the east and south. On the new map. It has all or parts of 28 counties in west, central and northeast Missouri, including Harrisonville, Lamar, Clinton, Sedalia, Columbia, Mexico and Carrolton. Counties that border Jackson are Cass, Johnson and Lafayette.

The Springfield and Joplin areas are growing, so the 7th District in southwest Missouri gets geographically smaller.

On the proposed map, the 2nd District in the St. Louis suburbs pushes farther west into St. Charles County, and the 3rd District continues to pick up parts of the St. Louis area such as St. Charles, Wentzville and Pacific and runs west to Fulton, Jefferson City and Lake Ozark.