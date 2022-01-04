Register for upcoming events

The Examiner

• The registration deadline for the Palmer Center trip to the New Theatre to see “Don’t Dress for Dinner,” is Wednesday.

This trip will occur on Feb. 9 and will last from 10:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Register in person at the Palmer Center. The motor coach will leave from the Palmer Center on Feb. 9. Face masks are required while in the coach.

• The registration deadline for Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center’s “Little Acorns, Winter Wildlife” program is Wednesday. This program is for children ages 3 to 5, with an accompanying adult.

Enjoy indoor fun learning about how animals stay active throughout the long winter. This program will be offered at 11 a.m. and at 2 p.m. on Jan. 6. To register your child, visit mdc.mo.gov/events and select this program.