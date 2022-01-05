Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of Independence inspections include the following:

Corner Cafe: 4215 S. Little Blue Parkway, inspected Dec. 14.

• Thirteen employees and one manager noted without a valid food handler card. All must obtain a valid card and provide a copy to the restaurant by Jan. 4.

• Kitchen staff were noted not washing hands at proper times.

• Waitress noted working behind counter with inappropriate facial piercing. Corrected; piercing was removed.

• Sink was used for purpose other than hand washing. Hand sink near ware washing area was found with sanitizer bucket on edge. Corrected.

• Individual, disposable paper towels noted not at each hand sink. Dispenser at hand sink on cook line closest to ware-washing sink found empty. Corrected.

On the Hook Fish and Chips: 13341 Amberly Road, Waverly, Neb. (a food truck), inspected Dec. 13. No violations were noted.

Younique Energy and Nutrition: 19100 E. Valley View Place, inspected Dec. 13.

• Employee noted wearing facial piercing. Wearing of facial jewelry or jewelry designed to be worn in a pierced tongue is strictly prohibited.

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant: 3738 S. Noland Road, inspected Dec. 13.

• Door gasket on single door make table very dirty and badly torn. Gasket must be replaced.

• The following areas noted not free of dust, dirt, food, residue and other debris:

1. Table inside of dry storage area.

2. Interior of reach-in freezer.

3. Interior of microwave outside of walk-in cooler.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary:

1. Wall next to hand sink on cook line found to be dirty and corner bead missing.

2. Wall at entrance to kitchen found with paint worn off. Wall must be repainted.

• Frozen food is noted not properly thawed. Bus tub of frozen items sitting out at room temperature. Items were still frozen and placed in walk-in cooler. Corrected.

• Hand sink was used for purpose other than hand washing. Pitcher found being stored on hand sink on cook line.