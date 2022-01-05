Energetic Bridget looking for a new home

The Examiner

Bridget is a beautiful 1-year-old shepherd mix at the Regional Animal Shelter who is going to need a patient handler to teach her how to channel all her energy into something fun.

She is a smart girl and loves people. While she does well with kids, she may knock them over or jump on them, so older kids would be best. She is in several play groups at the shelter and does well. She comes in a little wound-up, but she settles into a nice groove.

A home with a laid-back male dog that can meet her play stamina would be a great match for this spunky girl.

To make an appointment to meet her, call 816-325-7207

– Submitted to The Examiner