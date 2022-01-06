Blue Springs offers two warming centers

By The Examiner staff

With some days of freezing temperatures this week, the city of Blue Springs has two city facilities available as warming centers.

The lobbies of the Fieldhouse, 425 N.E. Mock Ave., and the Vesper Hall senior center, 400 N.W. Vesper St., are available as warming centers during regular operating hours Thursday and Friday. At the Fieldhouse, that's 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. At Vesper Hall that's 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

The city of Independence, as of Thursday morning, had not activated the Sermon Community Center, at the corner of Noland and Truman roads, as a warming center.

The city activates that warming center site if the National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory or warning for the area. As of Thursday morning, that NWS advisory did not extend south of St. Joseph. The Sermon Center had been a warming site for a period last weekend.

Mid-Continent Library branches also are available as warming centers this week.