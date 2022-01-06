Independence man sentenced to 25 years on gun and drug charges

Karl Zinke

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

An Independence man, who is awaiting trial on state murder and robbery charges, will spend 25 years in prison on federal weapons and drug charges after being sentenced Wednesday.

A federal judge sentenced Brandon L. Hill, 33, to 25 years without parole for illegally possessing firearms, including stolen guns, and drug trafficking in three separate instances.

On April 29, 2021, Hill pleaded guilty in federal court in Kansas City to three counts of felony possession of a firearm, two counts of possessing a stolen firearm, four counts of possessing of a controlled substance, three counts of possessing a firearm in a drug-trafficking crime and one count of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Hill has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in Jackson County in the death of Derrick White. One of the guns in Hill’s possession was used in that homicide. He also has been charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in Jackson County for an alleged carjacking incident. He is awaiting trial on those charges.

Hill was arrested by Kansas City police three separate times and was in possession of firearms and illegal drugs on each occasion and tried to flee twice.

Kansas City police arrested Hill on March 31, 2019, driving a 2001 Buick Regal that had been taken in an armed carjacking a few days earlier. He drove away at high speeds, then left the vehicle and ran off. After catching him, officers found three guns on him as well as meth and cocaine in his pockets.

Police later connected Hill to the shooting death of White, who was found dead in a car April 1.

Hill was a passenger in a truck that was stopped by police on March 26, 2019. After he refused an officer’s instructions, Hill fled on foot and was tackled by an officer. Police found a semi-automatic handgun and an extended magazine near the path that he ran and found another gun and an AK-47 magazine in the truck. They also discovered meth and cocaine in his pockets.

The first arrest occurred on Jan. 19, 2019, when Kansas City police stopped an SUV with an expired temporary license. Hill was a passenger in the SUV. When the female driver tried to hand the officer her ID, a bag of meth fell to the ground from her purse, causing her to say “Uh-oh.” She was arrested and Hill was placed in handcuffs. Officers found a stolen semi-automatic handgun stuffed between the passenger seat and the console of the SUV and discovered a baggie of cocaine and a vial that smelled of PCP in his pockets.

Hill had prior felony convictions for drug trafficking, unlawful use of a weapon, burglary and assault.