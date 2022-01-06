Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant: 3738 S. Noland Road, inspected Dec. 13.

• Door gasket on single door make table very dirty and badly torn. Gasket must be replaced.

• The following areas noted not free of dust, dirt, food, residue and other debris:

1. Table inside of dry storage area.

2. Interior of reach-in freezer.

3. Interior of microwave outside of walk-in cooler.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary:

1. Wall next to hand sink on cook line found to be dirty and corner bead missing.

2. Wall at entrance to kitchen found with paint worn off. Wall must be repainted.

• Frozen food is noted not properly thawed. Bus tub of frozen items sitting out at room temperature. Items were still frozen and placed in walk-in cooler. Corrected.

• Hand sink was used for purpose other than hand washing. Pitcher found being stored on hand sink on cook line.

Snack Shop: 10507 E. 23rd St. S., inspected Dec. 16.

• Proper sanitizing procedures were not followed. Observed employee wiping down counter tops with a purpose substance that was not sanitizer.

Sonic Drive In: 16909 E. U.S. 24, inspected Dec. 15.

• Seven managers must transfer their Serve Safe to Independence food manager cards and 19 employees must obtain a valid food handler card by Jan. 7 or they will be removed from schedule.

• Hand sink was used for purpose other than hand washing. Towel found in basin of hand sink in ware washing area.

• The following were noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris:

1. Lower shelf of prep table in back.

2. Inside doors of fryers (heavy grease accumulation).

3. Lids of steam pans.

4. Flat area around soda nozzles.

5. Splash guard on the ice cream blender.

• Physical facilities not being maintained in good repair. Floor tiles found missing in kitchen.

• Assistant manager noted working with inappropriate septum piercing. Ticket may be issued on next offense.