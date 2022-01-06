Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

Minsky’s Pizza: 2201 N. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 7. No violations noted.

Minit Mart: 1202 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 8.

• Noticed a box of beef and bean burritos being kept on the floor in the walk-in freezer. Correct by Dec. 8.

Minit Mart: 111 S.E. Route AA, inspected Dec. 10.

• Thermometer missing in the fresh to-go cooler. Repeat violation. Correct by Feb. 8.

Blue Springs County Club: 160 N.W. Circle Drive, inspected Dec. 9. No violations noted.

School of Economics: 200 N.W. 14th St., inspected Dec. 8. No violations noted.

Legend of Asia: 1853 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 9.

• Food handler permits not provided for employees. Manager was unable to provide a list of employees during time of inspection. Correct by Jan. 8.

• Observed dented cans on storage shelf. Corrected; all dented cans were discarded.

• Observed dish washer not meeting correct sanitize temperatures. Corrected; water was drained and refilled and correct sanitizer temperature was set.

• Observed food uncovered in the walk-in cooler and reach-in coolers.

• Observed several wiping cloths on counter tops.

• Observed towels used to cover shelving near cooking stations and storage areas.

• Observed no covered trash in ladies’ restroom.

• Correct violations by Feb. 7.

The Emerald Event Space: 800 N.W. South Outer Road, inspected Dec. 9.

• Observed around the outer edge and hoses near the ice bin had accumulation of black buildup. Correct by Feb. 7.

• Observed black buildup on installation around beer keg hoses. Correct by Feb. 7.

• Observed no hand washing signage at the hand sink at the bar. Corrected; inspector provided sign and it was posted.

El Ranchero Mexican Restaurant: 1867 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 10.

• Food handler cards were not provided for all employees. Correct by Jan. 9.

• Observed food uncovered in the walk-in cooler. Repeat. Corrected; food was covered.

• Observed food stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Corrected; food was placed on shelving.

• Floor tile missing and broken in kitchen. Repeat. Correct by Feb. 8.

• Observed paper towels and towels used to cover bottoms of containers and shelving in the reach-in cooler. Correct by Feb. 8.

• Observed ice buckets stored in an upright position. Correct by Feb. 8

• Observed single-service items stored on the floor. Correct by Feb. 8.

• Observed light lens by the back door with accumulation of debris. Correct by Feb. 8.

• Observed walls and ceiling with black buildup in the walk-in beer cooler. Second repeat. Corrected; cleaned on site.

• Observed chemicals stored above single-service items on storage shelf. Corrected;. chemicals were removed and placed on chemical shelf.

• Observed raw chicken stored above lean meats in the walk-in cooler. Corrected; chicken was placed on bottom shelf.

• Observed several containers of prepared and ready-to-eat foods without date marks in the walk-in cooler. Corrected; all containers were marked with correct dates.