Community calendar

WEEKEND

“Over the River and Through the Woods” – 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7 and 8, and 2 p.m. .Jan. 9, Powerhouse Theatre, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This play is presented by the City Theatre of Independence. To purchase tickets, visit https://citytheatreofindependence.ticketleap.com/over-the-river--through-the-woods/

“Revolution, The Music of the Beatles” – 8 p.m. Jan. 7, 7 p.m. Jan. 8 and 2 p.m. Jan. 9, 1601 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City. A symphonic tribute to the Fab Four, featuring vocalists and the Kansas City Symphony. To purchase tickets, visit https://tickets.kauffmancenter.org/18138

FRIDAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This is a fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes that create a dynamic, exciting and effective fitness program. Month sessions $16 to $24 and drop ins are $3.

Native Plants, Native Landscape Chat: 1 to 2 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City. Designed for persons 14 and older. Join the native landscape specialists for a tour of the native plant garden. See our resilient and dramatic plantings. Bring your questions and get advice on how and what to add to your garden in spring to gain winter beauty in your own yard. Registration is required before the program begins and can be completed at mdc.mo.gov/events or by calling 816-759-7300.

SATURDAY

Discover Nature, Brrr, Good Thing Mammals Have Fur: 10 to 11 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. This program is designed for all ages. Come and learn how some critters rely on their fur to make it through the cold winter. Registration is required and can be completed by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and selecting this program.

American Legion Dance: 7 to 10:30 p.m., American Legion Post 21, 16701 E. U.S. 40, Independence. Music by The Reddymen Band. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Free line dance lessons at 6:00. Food, beverages, and snacks available. Admission $10. Open to the public. Call 373-0221 for more information.