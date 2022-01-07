The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

WEEKEND

“Over the River and Through the Woods” – 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8, and 2 p.m. .Jan. 9, Powerhouse Theatre, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This play is presented by the City Theatre of Independence. To purchase tickets, visit https://citytheatreofindependence.ticketleap.com/over-the-river--through-the-woods/

“Revolution, The Music of the Beatles” – 7 p.m. Jan. 8 and 2 p.m. Jan. 9, 1601 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City. A symphonic tribute to the Fab Four, featuring vocalists and the Kansas City Symphony. To purchase tickets, visit https://tickets.kauffmancenter.org/18138

SATURDAY

Discover Nature – Brrr, Good Thing Mammals Have Fur: 10 to 11 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. For all ages. Learn how some critters rely on their fur to make it through the cold winter. Registration is required and can be completed by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and selecting this program.

Wildlife Footprints in the Snow: 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas CityC, 816-759-7300. For children ages 5 to 8. Explore the snow and see what may be revealed about an animal’s journey through the winter. Then tell your own story about a Missouri animal with artwork. Registration is required and can be completed by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events.

Van Gogh Alive at Starlight: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from now until Jan. 29. A multi-sensory experience combining light, color, sound, and fragrance to help you experience the art of Van Gogh. This event is indoors, on the stages of Starlight. Purchase tickets and get further information at kcstarlight.com.

American Legion Dance: 7 to 10:30 p.m., American Legion Post 21, 16701 E. U.S. 40, Independence. Music by The Reddymen Band. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Free line dance lessons at 6:00. Food, beverages, and snacks available. Admission $10. Open to the public. Call 373-0221 for more information.

ONGOING EVENTS

1859 Jail Museum: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is closed for the season and will reopen in the spring of 2022.

Fort Osage National Historic Landmark: 107 Osage St, Sibley. Fort Osage is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. The fort was built in 1806 by William Clark of the Lewis and Clark expedition. The fort served as a military garrison and a trade center.

George Owens Nature Park: 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. Eighty-six acres of forest, lakes, hiking trails and wildlife. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays.

Gingerbread House Trail: 8:30 to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. This display of gingerbread houses is placed along the Butterfly Trail and will be open through Jan. 29. Walk along that path and enjoy the creativity of local artists. For further information, call 816.325.7115.

Harry S Truman Library and Museum: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, 500 W. U.S. 24, Independence, MO. Timed entry tickets are required and can be purchased at trumanlibrary.gov. For further information, call 816-268-8200, 800-833-1225.

Harry S Truman Office and Courtroom: Tours of the courthouse are provided by the Jackson County Historical Society. Call 816-252-7454 for further information.

Harry S Truman Home: The Truman Home is closed until further notice but tours of the grounds are available. There is no need to make reservations for a tour of the grounds; simply go to the Truman home where tours start every 15 minutes, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. Tours are free. Call 816-254-9929 for further information.