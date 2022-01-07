Extensive sewer work on Gudgell Avenue in Independence starting

By The Examiner staff

Monday, the city of Independence will start an extensive water main replacement project along several blocks of Gudgell Avenue. The work is expected to last into the summer.

The project will affect traffic on Gudgell between Dodgion Avenue (a block east of Noland Road) and Kingshighway (at the Independence Manor Care Center), construction will start at the intersection of Gudgell and Kingsjighway. Residents are asked to avoid that intersection if possible until construction moves elsewhere.

In a release, the city said it made the area a priority for construction after a slew of water main breaks – 28 over the past 10 years – that cause thousands of dollars in damage to pavement on Gudgell.