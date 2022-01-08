Blue Springs police reports
Monday, Dec. 13
Armed disturbance
• 2:21 p.m., 1100 block of N.W. Arlington Pl.
Burglary
• 12:57 p.m., 23000 block of E. I-70 Frontage Road
Found property
• 6:39 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St. (3)
Hit and run
• 1:01 p.m., U.S. 40
Intoxicated subject
• 8:45 p.m., 1500 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road
Motor vehicle accident
• 2:26 p.m., 1200 block of S.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.
Physical disturbance
• 2:19 p.m., 400 block of N.W. 3rd St.
Stealing
• 12 a.m., 4600 block of S. Eastland Center Dr.
• 3 a.m., 800 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.
• 5 a.m., 1200 block of S.E. Piccadilly St.
• 10 a.m., 2200 block of N.E. Summerfield Dr.
• 6 p.m., 1100 block of S.E. Alice St.
• 9:30 p.m., 4600 block of S. Eastland Center Dr.
Suspicious circumstances
• 11:54 p.m., N.W. Zaun Ave. at N.W. 3rd St.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Ex parte service
• 2:57 p.m., 1000 block of N.W. Delwood Dr.
Motor vehicle accident
• 1:06 p.m., 1600 block of N.E. Jefferson St.
• 4:45 p.m., I-70
Private property tow
• 1:46 p.m., 1400 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Stealing
• 4:36 a.m., 20300 block of E. 45th St. S.
• 4:12 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
• 7:30 p.m., 1900 block of S.E. Piccadilly St.
• 10 p.m., 19700 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.
Verbal disturbance
• 6:06 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Sunset Ave.
Warrant
• 1:29 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Aggressive dog
• 12:26 p.m., 1800 block of N.E. Palisade Ct.
Animal running at large
• 3:22 p.m., 300 block of N.E. Cedar Ct. (2)
• 3:51 p.m., 700 block of W. Main St.
Assault
• 4:15 p.m., 500 block of N.W. 36th St. Terr.
Civil matter
• 9 p.m., 300 block of S.W. Canterbury Road
Fire EMS assist
• 12:05 a.m., 700 block of N.E. Sunnyside School Road
Found animal
• 10:06 a.m., 900 block of S.E. Forest Ridge Ct.
Fraud
• 4:30 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Motor vehicle accident
• 9:01 a.m., 600 block of S.E. Forest Ridge Ct.
Prowler
• 12:40 a.m., 1800 block of S.E. Piccadilly St.
• 12:55 a.m., 1900 block of S.E. Speas Ct.
Stealing
• 4:40 a.m., 20300 block of E. 42nd St.
• 10:49 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Missouri 7
• 12:45 p.m., 2500 block of N.W. South Outer Road
• 9 p.m., 20100 block of E. Valley View Cir.
Stealing motor vehicle
• 12 a.m., 1400 block of S.W. Ward Ct.
Threats
• 2:37 p.m., 2000 block of N.W. Ashton Dr.
Verbal disturbance
• 8:57 a.m., 400 block of N.W. 3rd St.
Warrant
• 3:23 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
• 4:22 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.