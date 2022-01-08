Blue Springs police reports

The Examiner

Monday, Dec. 13 

Armed disturbance 

• 2:21 p.m., 1100 block of N.W. Arlington Pl.  

Burglary 

• 12:57 p.m., 23000 block of E. I-70 Frontage Road 

Found property 

• 6:39 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St. (3) 

Hit and run 

• 1:01 p.m., U.S. 40  

Intoxicated subject 

• 8:45 p.m., 1500 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 2:26 p.m., 1200 block of S.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy. 

Physical disturbance 

• 2:19 p.m., 400 block of N.W. 3rd St. 

Stealing 

• 12 a.m., 4600 block of S. Eastland Center Dr. 

• 3 a.m., 800 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.  

• 5 a.m., 1200 block of S.E. Piccadilly St. 

• 10 a.m., 2200 block of N.E. Summerfield Dr.  

• 6 p.m., 1100 block of S.E. Alice St. 

• 9:30 p.m., 4600 block of S. Eastland Center Dr.  

Suspicious circumstances 

• 11:54 p.m., N.W. Zaun Ave. at N.W. 3rd St. 

Tuesday, Dec. 14 

Ex parte service 

• 2:57 p.m., 1000 block of N.W. Delwood Dr.  

Motor vehicle accident 

• 1:06 p.m., 1600 block of N.E. Jefferson St. 

• 4:45 p.m., I-70 

Private property tow 

• 1:46 p.m., 1400 block of S.W. Missouri 7 

Stealing 

• 4:36 a.m., 20300 block of E. 45th St. S.  

• 4:12 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

• 7:30 p.m., 1900 block of S.E. Piccadilly St.  

• 10 p.m., 19700 block of E. Valley View Pkwy. 

Verbal disturbance 

• 6:06 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Sunset Ave.  

Warrant 

• 1:29 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

Wednesday, Dec. 15 

Aggressive dog 

• 12:26 p.m., 1800 block of N.E. Palisade Ct. 

Animal running at large 

• 3:22 p.m., 300 block of N.E. Cedar Ct. (2) 

• 3:51 p.m., 700 block of W. Main St. 

Assault 

• 4:15 p.m., 500 block of N.W. 36th St. Terr. 

Civil matter 

• 9 p.m., 300 block of S.W. Canterbury Road 

Fire EMS assist 

• 12:05 a.m., 700 block of N.E. Sunnyside School Road 

Found animal 

• 10:06 a.m., 900 block of S.E. Forest Ridge Ct.  

Fraud 

• 4:30 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr. 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 9:01 a.m., 600 block of S.E. Forest Ridge Ct. 

Prowler 

• 12:40 a.m., 1800 block of S.E. Piccadilly St. 

• 12:55 a.m., 1900 block of S.E. Speas Ct. 

Stealing 

• 4:40 a.m., 20300 block of E. 42nd St.  

• 10:49 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Missouri 7 

• 12:45 p.m., 2500 block of N.W. South Outer Road 

• 9 p.m., 20100 block of E. Valley View Cir. 

Stealing motor vehicle 

• 12 a.m., 1400 block of S.W. Ward Ct. 

Threats 

• 2:37 p.m., 2000 block of N.W. Ashton Dr. 

Verbal disturbance 

• 8:57 a.m., 400 block of N.W. 3rd St. 

Warrant 

• 3:23 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

• 4:22 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  