How to solve school funding crisis?

From The Examiner during the week of Jan. 3-8, 1972:

• “ALL SCHOOL UNITS TO MEET” – The Suburban School Districts Association today called for a state-wide meeting of all school districts to help solve the school financial crisis in Missouri.

Dr. R.W. Hanna, legislative chairman of the association representing Raytown schools, said school officials need to take a positive stand to work out a tax solution that schools can live with and that will not endanger the quality of education.

“Those against taxes shouldn’t be the only ones to have anything to say. We want to be constructive rather than being against everything,” he commented.

• “MEDITERRANEAN A SOVIET LAKE” – Congressman William J. Randall, home for the holidays, said the Mediterranean is a Soviet lake.

Randall, chairman of the House subcommittee on NATO Commitments, along with other members of his committee, returned Dec. 22 from an overseas trip where they talked to United States and NATO commanders.

Randall said the nation must make up its mind as “to whether the cold war is over or not. Are the Russians really sincere about disarming? Are they really wanting to get along and cease aggression? Is what they are saying just words?”

“Actions speak louder than words. … The Mediterranean is virtually a Soviet lake already; they play ‘chicken’ with our vessels of the Sixth Fleet.”

• “RELIGION REVIVAL TRIGGERS ADS FOR GOD” – New York (NEA) – The new interest in Christ and the revival of religion has left the churches as confused and uncertain as they were when the “God is Dead” movement reached its zenith. Those involved in the religious revival rarely join the traditional church, yet the churches seem to believe they are close enough to capture.

“Today advertising is more important than ever,” says Jerald Hatfield, director of programming for Religion in American Life, a cooperative advertising program of 38 major national religious groups. “With people moving around, or living in isolated farms or high-rise apartments in a very complex, technical world, you have to advertise religion. We’re reaching people through the very thing that separates religion from modern man, technology.”

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Jan. 2-7, 1922:

• “JOBS FOR EX-SERVICE MEN.” – Six ex-service men have applied to the unemployment committee of Tirey J. Ford Post, American Legion, this city, for help in finding work, Edgar Hinge, chairman of the committee, said today.

“These men are not asking for charity, but simply for a chance to earn their own living,” Mr. Hinde said. “They are capable of doing good work and lots of it. We have appealed in their behalf to the merchants and manufacturers and other employers, but so far we have not succeeded in placing any of them.”

“The men are not fastidious as to what kind of work it is; they are not asking for the thing they like best and refusing everything else. Some of them are carpenters; but they are willing to do any kind of honorable work that will support themselves and those dependent upon them.”

• “STEAL WARNING LANTERNS” – Charles Latimer had a narrow escape from a bad accident a few days ago in driving over a county road and others did not escape so well. Latimer was driving at night and was right on a big hole in the road before he saw it.

When the matter was brought to the attention of those in charge of the road work it developed that the red lanterns which always are hung out for a danger signal where repairs are being made frequently are stolen. One workman said: “The lanterns are stolen before we are hardly out of sight. We put up the danger signals and go away feeling that the drivers are protected and the signal has disappeared.”

• “A MESSAGE OF OPTIMISM” – A message of Optimism from the Pacific coast was borne to the members of the Independence Chamber of Commerce today at their weekly luncheon in the C of C rooms. It was given by Lawrence Jones, of this city, who has spent the greater part of the year in the interest of a chautauqua company in the western states.

“They have been having a hard time out there, much harder than you have been having at home. But do they sit down and say it’s no use to try? Not much. The westerner is not built that way. When the westerner gets apparently to the end of his rope, he says to himself, ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do, but you betcha, I’m going to do something’ And it isn’t long till he pulls himself out of the trouble.”