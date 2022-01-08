Litigants' demeanor and tone in court do matter

Ken Garten

Legal perspectives

As I review the recent opinions of the appellate courts of Missouri each week, I am continuously reminded of the depth, breadth and importance in people’s lives of the issues the judicial system must deal with.

Perhaps nowhere is that more true than in the law regarding children and how disputes and competing interests as to by whom and how children involved in family law litigation are to be raised, supported and cared for are determined.

An opinion handed down last week by the Missouri Court of Appeals illustrates the importance of these cases, how difficult they can be for the parties, and provides an important lesson for attorneys regarding the trial of custody disputes, and any kind of case for that matter.

The case involves a baby girl born in 2008, to Mother and Father who were never married and never lived together at any relevant time.

In the first four years of the little girl’s life, she and Mother lived with Friend of Mom, a female who helped Mother raise the minor child during those early years, and remained friends with the minor child thereafter.

During these early years, the evidence showed that Father was busy raising other children he had fathered, and was not actively involved with the minor child.

That did change in later years, though, particularly after Mom and Friend of Mom no longer lived together, and the evidence is that the child lived with Mother, and had contact with both Friend of Mom and Father thereafter.

In 2019, right before the little girl turned 11, Mother died after a period of illness, giving rise to a protracted legal and personal battle over custody of the little girl between Father and Friend of Mom, both of whom filed various proceedings and lawsuits seeking custody.

The law of Missouri is that a rebuttable presumption exists that a natural parent is fit and suitable to make decisions in a child’s best interests.

Nevertheless non-parents may intervene in a custody case and seek custody, but only if they can rebut the parental presumption by showing that either: 1) the natural parent is unfit to be a custodian, or 2) the welfare of the child requires that custody be awarded to a non-parent. Eventually, all of Father’s and Friend of Mom’s various proceedings were consolidated into one case, and tried together in what the Court of Appeals opinion would indicate was a contentious trial.

The evidence was that Father had not been there in the early years, but came forward more after Mother and Friend of Mom ceased living together. It was shown that after Friend of Mom ceased living with Mother and the child, she still remained in the picture, and over those years, she obstructed Father’s attempts to be a part of the minor child’s life by obstructing his parenting time, and other disingenuous acts that interfered with Father’s attempts to be a father.

Furthermore, it was apparent that Friend of Mom’s trial strategy was to vilify Father in an attempt to rebut the natural parent presumption, and her overall hostility to Father for his admitted shortcomings of the past certainly came through.

Father’s testimony, on the other hand, was characterized by humility and good faith.

He openly admitted his shortcomings as a father in the past, and expressed regret about his absence from the child’s life during her early years. Still, despite the poor faith shenanigans directed to him by Friend of Mom in more recent years, he expressed a willingness to put aside any personal animus, and permit a continued relationship between Friend of Mom and the child if he were given custody, something the Court of Appeals speculated might well not occur with Friend of Mom, if she were granted custody.

And so the trial court determined that the evidence did not support a rebuttal of the parental presumption, and Father prevailed. The Court of Appeals affirmed that decision, publishing a lesson to be learned once again.

In a court of law, more often that not, anger and vilification of the other side of a custody case is not an easy sell, and co-parents who are angry and hostile to the other side are often penalized in a custody case.

Instead, I say again again and again to my clients: “Take the high road.” Even if the other parent doesn’t deserve it. Even if they have acted with hostility and poor faith. Even if sometimes you’d like to just unload on them and give them a taste of their own medicine, each day you are creating your own evidence of who you are by how you conduct yourself. What do you want that evidence to be? Act accordingly.

In fact, that’s generally good advice in any type of case. And we are so reminded again.

Ken Garten is a Blue Springs attorney. Email him at krgarten@yahoo.com.