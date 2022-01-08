Retirement plan: Internship at Disney World

Bill Althaus

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Soon, the Dave's Barbershop lettering – along with the caricature of Dave Gramling – will be peeled away from the front window of the Main Street shop that was as much a gathering place for friends and family as it was a part of every groom who had his hair cut on his wedding day, to youngsters who sat the car-themed barber chair to get his first cut and trim.

After 25 years, Dave the Barber is putting down the clippers, putting on a sparkly bow tie and living out a lifelong dream of being a part of the "most magical place on earth."

On a whim, Gramling, 64, applied for the internship program at Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

"I applied, and when I found out I couldn't believe it," said Gramling, who found out this week he will be a part of the hotel concierge staff on the Disney property. "I talked to my wife Joleen, and we were planning of moving to someplace near Orlando, and I figured this was an opportunity I couldn't pass up."

He and his wife are in Florida looking for home. They will soon return to Grain Valley and he will close the shop Jan. 27. His first day at Disney World is Jan. 31.

"For the longest time, I didn't know what my role was going to be," said Gramling.

"If I got there and they told me I was going to be Mickey and go through the park greeting folks, I'd have said, 'Great. When do I start.' But now, it looks like I am going to be a concierge at one of the hotels on site, and I think that is going to be perfect for me. I'm a people person, and I'll do my best to make every guest at our hotel feel like they are in their home away from home."

Gramling is an Air Force veteran who graduated from the University of Kansas.

"I have not talked to one person at Disney Land. It's all been through email and social media, but they have to know I was in the Air Force and am a college graduate, so I'm going to be one of the oldest – if not the oldest – interns in their program.

"I'm sure I'll get a nickname like 'Grandpa,' and that's fine with me. I love everything about Disney and I'm so excited, I can't wait for Jan. 31."

Before he took down all the memorabilia from the walls of his barbershop, vintage Woody and Buzz Lightyear figures adorned the shelves. There were Halloweens that Gramling turned himself into a real-life Buzz Lightyear, much to the enjoyment of the children at his church and in his neighborhood.

"I'm going to miss Dave, I'm going to miss the heck out of him," said Darron Blankenship, "but no one deserves something like this more than Dave. He has changed so many lives, made so many lives happier, and been a friend to more people than anyone I know.

"I have no idea where I'm going to start getting my hair cut, but I know that Dave is going to be happy, and that makes me happy."