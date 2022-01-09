Missouri Democrats aim to change gun law

Kurt Erickson

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

JEFFERSON CITY – The top Democrat in the Missouri Senate has filed legislation to repeal parts of a new state law forbidding local police from enforcing federal gun laws.

Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, said the law has hampered efforts by law enforcement authorities to protect the public.

"Under last year's law, criminals win. Under my bill, we will back the blue, support our police, and get violent criminals off the streets," Rizzo said during proceedings on the second day of the Legislature's annual session.

The law known as the "Second Amendment Preservation Act" declares "invalid" many federal gun regulations that don't have an equivalent in Missouri law. These include statutes covering weapons registration and tracking, and possession of firearms by some domestic violence offenders.

Local departments are barred from enforcing them, or risk being sued for $50,000 by private citizens who say their Second Amendment rights have been violated.

Police are also prohibited from giving "material aid and support" to federal agents and prosecutors in enforcing those "invalid" laws against "law-abiding citizens" – defined as those whom Missouri law permits to have a gun.

The Justice Department, Democrats and other critics of the law, signed in June by Republican Gov. Mike Parson, say it's unconstitutional.

Rizzo said the law has made police officers' jobs harder and more dangerous.

"Where I come from, supporting our police must mean more than putting a sticker on your car. To truly back the blue, we must protect our police by repealing the laws that put them at risk," Rizzo said.

The proposed legislation removes provisions that threaten law enforcement with fines and penalties if they assist in federal firearms investigations. The bill also would close a loophole that allows violent, convicted criminals to buy and keep deadly firearms.

The legislation comes on the heels of a U.S. Department of Justice court brief that detailed the negative consequences of last year's bill. Last fall, for example, the state refused federal assistance in investigating the shooting of an Independence police officer.

The law is the subject of a lawsuit filed by the city of St. Louis, St. Louis County and Jackson County.

Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said the measure could receive GOP support if it keeps the bulk of the original bill intact. But Rowden said the proposal would still be a "bit of a tough lift" for Republicans, especially in an election year.

A Cole County court's decision upholding the law is being appealed to the Missouri Supreme Court.

The legislation is Senate Bill 1033.