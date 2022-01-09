Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of Jan 10.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested contribution is $3 per senior meal and $6 for non-senior guests. Meals can be reserved beginning on the Wednesday of the week prior to the meal by calling 816-325-6200.

• Monday: Cottage pie, mashed potatoes, green beans, pineapple/Mandarin orange mix, and wheat dinner roll.

• Tuesday: Beef patty, salad with tomato and carrots, steak fries, wholegrain bun, banana.

• Wednesday: Meatloaf with brown gravy, country blend vegetables, mashed potatoes, pears and strawberries, wheat dinner roll.

• Thursday: Turkey with turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, Antigua blend, vanilla wafer and banana pudding, pears, wheat roll.

• Friday: Beef stew with vegetables, salad with tomato and carrots, stewed vegetables in stew, banana, wholegrain biscuit.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall or to reserve a meal delivery, please call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

• Monday: Hungarian goulash, stewed tomatoes, Riviera blend veggies, fresh pear.

• Tuesday: Chicken pot pie, butter beans, Waldorf salad with greens, wheat roll.

• Wednesday: Pot roast sandwich, mashed potatoes, broccoli florets, mandarin oranges in Jell-O.

• Thursday: Lemon pepper chicken, rice pilaf, Riviera bland veggies, fruit delight.

• Friday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, green beans, diced pears.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are offered in the center at 11:30 on weekdays as well as for take-out. Meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for take-out or eat-in meals should be made 24 hours in advance by calling 816-254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Riblets, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, dessert.

• Tuesday: Smothered chicken, ranch potatoes, peas and carrots, dessert.

• Wednesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dessert.

• Thursday: Biscuits and gravy, sausage links, spiced peaches, dessert.

• Friday: Chicken and Italian rotini with vegetables, spiced pears, dessert.