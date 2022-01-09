Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of Jan 10. 

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested contribution is $3 per senior meal and $6 for non-senior guests. Meals can be reserved beginning on the Wednesday of the week prior to the meal by calling 816-325-6200. 

Monday: Cottage pie, mashed potatoes, green beans, pineapple/Mandarin orange mix, and wheat dinner roll. 

Tuesday: Beef patty, salad with tomato and carrots, steak fries, wholegrain bun, banana. 

Wednesday: Meatloaf with brown gravy, country blend vegetables, mashed potatoes, pears and strawberries, wheat dinner roll. 

Thursday: Turkey with turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, Antigua blend, vanilla wafer and banana pudding, pears, wheat roll. 

Friday: Beef stew with vegetables, salad with tomato and carrots, stewed vegetables in stew, banana, wholegrain biscuit. 

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall or to reserve a meal delivery, please call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.  

Monday: Hungarian goulash, stewed tomatoes, Riviera blend veggies, fresh pear. 

Tuesday: Chicken pot pie, butter beans, Waldorf salad with greens, wheat roll.  

Wednesday: Pot roast sandwich, mashed potatoes, broccoli florets, mandarin oranges in Jell-O. 

Thursday: Lemon pepper chicken, rice pilaf, Riviera bland veggies, fruit delight. 

Friday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, green beans, diced pears.  

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are offered in the center at 11:30 on weekdays as well as for take-out.  Meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for take-out or eat-in meals should be made 24 hours in advance by calling 816-254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk. 

Monday: Riblets, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, dessert. 

Tuesday: Smothered chicken, ranch potatoes, peas and carrots, dessert. 

Wednesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dessert. 

Thursday: Biscuits and gravy, sausage links, spiced peaches, dessert. 

Friday: Chicken and Italian rotini with vegetables, spiced pears, dessert. 