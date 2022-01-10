Community calendar

The Examiner

TUESDAY

Ladies that Lift: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This small group teaches women the proper weight lifting techniques using various machines and free weights. Month sessions are $30 to $45 and drop ins are $6.

Noon TRX Boot Camp: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence. See great results and get whole body benefits for this fast-paced program. Choose your method: high or low impact. Month sessions $21 to $24 or drop ins $3.

Zumba Gold: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence. A combo dance-exercise class fuses hypnotic Latin and international rhythms and easy-to-follow moves to create a dynamic workout. Silver Sneakers and daily drop ins only. Drop ins $3.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. See great results and get whole body benefits from this fast-paced program. Choose your method: either high or low intensity. Month sessions $24 to $33 (three nights), $15 to $21 (two nights) and drop ins are $3.

Yoga: 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Beginner to experienced: come prepared to tone, strengthen, meditate and relax. Arrive at least 5 minutes early. Bring a yoga mat and water to class. Month sessions $15 to $21 and drop ins are $3.

TRX Suspension Training: 6 to 6:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, coordination and core stability simultaneously. The system utilizes straps, buckles and grips that allow the user to work against their own body weight. Month sessions are $17 to $28 and drop ins are $3.50.

Kaero Kickboxing: 7 to 7:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This program includes an intense cardio workout, punching bag routines, and core conditioning. Bring a mat and water to class. Month sessions $17 to $25 and drop ins are $3.50.

ONGOING EVENTS

Gingerbread House Trail: 8:30 to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. This display of gingerbread houses is placed along the Butterfly Trail and will be open through Jan. 29. Walk along that path and enjoy the creativity of local artists. For further information, call 816.325.7115.

Harry S. Truman Library and Museum: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, 500 W. U.S. 24, Independence, MO. Timed entry tickets are required and can be purchased at trumanlibrary.gov. For further information, call 816-268-8200, 800-833-1225.

National Frontier Trails Museum: 318 W. Pacific Ave, Independence, 816-325-7575. This is a history museum, interpretive center and research library dedicated to telling the story of the pioneering trains, including the Oregon, Santa Fe and California trails..The museum is open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Group tours can be arranged by appointment, by contacting fbuhro@indepmo.org.