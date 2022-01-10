Local COVID-19 vaccination sites

The Examiner

All Missourians ages 5 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge. If you are seeking a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna, you should first talk with your health-care provider.

Vaccinations are being offered as follows:

University Health: 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given at both locations, Mondays through Fridays of from 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. You must make an appointment in order to receive the vaccination by calling 816-404-2273 or by visiting https://www.universityhealthkc.org/contact/#

Jackson County Health Department:

If you have any question about Jackson County Health Department vaccine clinics or are having difficulty registering for an appointment, call 816-404-6415.

Note: If you are seeking a booster or additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, you must bring your vaccination card to the clinic.

If you are confused about “additional” and “booster” doses, speak with your health-care provider. You can also find additional information at https://jacohd.org/booster-doses

Upcoming clinics include:

• Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the NRCCUA Building at 3651 N.E. Ralph Powell Road in Lee’s Summit. This clinic will offer all three vaccines, including booster and additional doses, for adults. This clinic will also offer the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 through 18, though a parent or guardian must sign consent for those vaccines. Appointments are required. If you are seeking your 2nd or 3rd vaccination, bring your vaccination card. To make an appointment to receive a vaccination at any of these clinics, make your appointment by visiting https://jacohd.jotform.com/213475559911160

• Jan. 11, 12, 13, and 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jackson County Health Department, 313 S. Liberty, Independence. This is a pediatric vaccine clinic which will offer COVID vaccinations for children between ages 5 and 11. All children, ages 5 to 11, will need a parent or guardian present to sign a consent form for vaccination. Appointments are strongly recommended and it is possible that the clinics may run out of vaccine for walk-in clients. To make an appointment for any of these clinics, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/213323600661141

• Jan 11, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., MCPL Reading Rocket @ Hawthorne Place Apts., 16995 E. Dover Lane, Independence. This clinic does not require any appointments. All three vaccines will be available. Both adults and children can receive their vaccines. If you are getting a second or booster shot, please bring your vaccination card.

• Jan. 15, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Children’s Mercy Hospital East, 20300 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence. This clinic will offer vaccination for persons ages 5 through 22. Appointments are required. If you already have an account with Children’s Mercy, then log into the Patient Portal to get your appointment. If you do not have an account, call 816-302-6300 to make your appointment.

Crosetti Health & Wellness: 510 S. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6930. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments required for vaccinations or testing.

Also offering vaccinations are local Hy-Vee stores and private pharmacies.

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator which lists many local pharmacies and stores providing the vaccine. Visit that locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/

NOTE: The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has added COVID-19 testing at the parking lot at Kauffman Station. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and Jan. 17-19. Advance registration is required; contact the department.