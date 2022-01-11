Rescue dog ready for his forever home

Gisele Gamble

Animals Best Friends

Shay is a handsome Aussie shepherd mix who is 1 year old. He is very sweet and loving. Shay does well with other dogs and likes children. He is also house trained, neutered and up to date on all vaccinations. Shay will make a great addition to a family with children.

Little is known about Shay’s history. This is a common theme with many rescues. The problem is that people adopt a puppy on a whim. Then when the cuteness wears off, they surrender it to a shelter. This is so tragic for the animal who doesn’t know what they did to deserve this treatment.

Shay seems to have adjusted well as he is a very good boy If you are looking for a great dog to join your family and think Shay might be a good fit for your family, please go to our website www.animalsbestfriends.org, and complete an application.

Animals Best Friends does vet checks, home visits and two-week trials to be sure the animal and family are a good fit.