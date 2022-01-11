Blue Springs police reports

The Examiner

Thursday, Dec. 16

Child custody

• 3:25 p.m., 1600 block of N.W. Garrett Dr.

Confined animal

• 10:34 a.m., 2600 block of N.W. Stonecrest Ct. (2)

Dead animal

• 1:55 p.m., 18th St. at N.W. Duncan Road

Ex parte service

• 10 a.m., 1300 block of S.E. Piccadilly St.

• 9:53 p.m., 29200 block of S.E. AA Hwy.

Found property

• 9:29 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

Hit and run

• 1:54 p.m., 700 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40

Missing person

• 6:59 p.m., 1400 block of S.W. 23rd St.

Motor vehicle accident

• 1:43 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Missouri 7

• 8:08 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Missouri 7

Motorist assist

• 2:56 p.m., S.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.

Physical disturbance

• 9:15 p.m., 1700 block of N.W. Missouri 7 (2)

Sex offense

• 10:15 a.m., 1700 block of S.E. Timbercreek Ct.

Stealing

• 5 a.m., 19600 block of E. Jackson Dr.

• 9 a.m., 4200 block of S. Little Blue Pkwy.

• 6 p.m., 19000 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.

• 6:45 p.m., 200 block of N.E. 1st St.

Stealing motor vehicle

• 5:13 p.m., 2600 block of S.W. Walnut St.

Trespass

• 11:58 a.m., 1300 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road

Warrant

• 10:53 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

Friday, Dec. 17

Burglary

• 8 a.m., 2300 block of N.W. Ashton Dr.

Found animal

• 12:27 p.m., S.W. 10th St.

Fraud

• 7 p.m., 900 block of N.W. Kabel St.

Hit and run

•12:50 p.m., 1400 block of N.W. Missouri 7

Motor vehicle accident

• 4:16 p.m., N.W. Duncan Road

Physical disturbance

• 11:59 a.m., 2600 block of N.W. Kingsridge Dr.

Prisoner escort

• 10:42 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

Prowler

• 1:30 a.m., 2600 block of N.W. London Dr.

Stealing

• 3 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 7 p.m., 2400 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 7:56 p.m., 700 block of S.W. 10th St.

• 9:06 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

Suspicious circumstances

• 4 p.m., 400 block of N.W. Missouri 7

• 4:43 p.m., 100 block of N.W. Golfview Dr. (2)

• 6:13 p.m., 100 block of N.W. Golfview Dr.

• 10:16 p.m., 100 block of S.E. Cromwell Road

Traffic stop

• 1:05 a.m., Shadow Brook Dr. And Shadow Glen Dr.

Trespass

• 8:11 a.m., 400 block of S.W. Missouri 7

• 10:40 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40

Warrant

• 2:50 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

• 1:44 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

• 5:59 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.