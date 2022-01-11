Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of Independence inspections include:

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom: 4661 S. Cochise Ave., inspected Dec. 1.

• Sanitized water not available on cook line, food prep lines and in bar area. Corrected.

• Soda guns on bar found soiled. Corrected.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors under and behind equipment in kitchen and bar areas found soiled with litter and food debris. Floor and walls in beer cooler found soiled.

Price Chopper: 4201 S. Noland Road, inspected Dec. 14.

• Door seals on large walk-in coolers found with buildup of soil.

Los Cabos: 18201 E. Bass Pro Drive, inspected Dec. 1.

• Equipment is not in good repair. Walk-in cooler found leaking large amounts of water from ceiling. Walk-in alcohol cooler found with damaged thresh hold that has dark brown liquid standing under it. These issues have been addressed in past inspection.

• Follow-up on walk-in cooler must be fixed by Jan. 19.

• Soda gun in bar area found heavily soiled.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors in bar area found with standing water under reach-in coolers.

Pizza Ranch: 4660 Bass Pro Drive, inspected Dec. 1.

• Contaminated food. Food that is contaminated by food employees, consumers or other persons through contact with their hands, bodily discharges, such as nasal or oral discharges or other means shall be discarded. Unsafe food found in walk-in cooler. Corrected; food was tossed.

• Rear exit door of kitchen area found with damaged door sweep.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as needed. Floors behind and under equipment found soiled with litter and food debris.

Lufti’s Fried Fish: 4201 S. Noland Road, inspected Dec. 13.

• Bleach must be standard bleach; cannot be scented or splash resistant. All equipment not in use must be taken out of kitchen.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors of walk-in cooler found with buildup of soil.

• Soda fountain nozzles noted not being kept clean.