Protests possible at Blue Springs schools

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs School District said it has notified families about the Westboro Baptist Church's apparent plans to demonstrate Wednesday afternoon outside three district buildings.

The church, based in Topeka, Kansas and widely considered to be a hate group, posted on its website this week that it planned to demonstrate outside the Freshman Center, the central office Vesper Street and Delta Woods Middle School.

District spokesperson Katie Woolf said administrators first heard from Blue Springs and Lee's Summit police about the planned legal demonstrations, as Westboro Baptist Church had given police advance notice, and the district then confirmed with a church attorney.

The district told families that it didn't agree with the demonstrators but said they have a legal right to do what they plan to do. If any demonstrators are on site Wednesday, Woolf said, they have to remain off school property, as do any counter-demonstrators.

The church's notice referenced the discrimination case, brought by a transgender student, that the district lost in court last month. The district was ordered to pay $4 million and said it could appeal the case. The church's notice said it would be teaching about “gender confusion.”