Blue Springs police reports
Saturday, Dec. 18
Arrest
• 5:15 p.m., 20000 E. Valley View Pkwy.
• 7:20 p.m., 19700 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.
Assault
• 7:39 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Failure to produce valid liquor permit
• 5:10 p.m., 20000 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.
Liquor license required
• 7 p.m., 19700 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.
Motor vehicle accident
• 1101 a.m., 100 block of S.W. Missouri 7
• 5:05 p.m., N.W. Mock Ave.
• 5:12 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Neighborhood problems
• 10:15 p.m., 100 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.
Property damage
• 1 p.m., 20200 block of E. Valley View Road
• 6:15 p.m., 900 block of N.E. Sunnyside Lane
Stealing
• 2:17 a.m., 900 block of N.W. South Outer Road
• 5:25 a.m., 700 block of N.W. South Outer Road
• 8 a.m., 19300 block of E. 50th Terr. S.
• 10:59 a.m., 900 block of N.W. South Outer Road
• 2:55 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 3:20 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
• 4:02 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
• 4:09 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 5:30 p.m., 19700 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.
• 9:45 p.m., 19900 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.
Stealing motor vehicle
• 5 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Eastbound U.S. 40
Warrant
• 10:07 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Burglary
• 12 a.m., 900 block of Hampton Ct.
• 6:15 p.m., 400 block of S.W. South Ave.
Motor vehicle accident
• 7:08 p.m., 1100 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Stealing motor vehicle
• 10 p.m., 1800 block of N.W. Westbrooke Dr.
Traffic stop
• 11 p.m., 300 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Warrant
• 3:42 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Monday, December 20
Property damage
• 12 p.m., 800 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Motor vehicle accident
• 10:13 a.m., N.W. Valley View and N.W. Springwood Road
Property damage
• 7:05 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.
• 7:30 p.m., 700 block of N.E. Sunnyside School Road
Stealing
• 1:45 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Missouri 7
• 5 p.m., 900 block of N.E. Sunnyside Lane
• 8:12 p.m., 400 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 9 p.m., 700 block of N.E. Sunnyside School Road
• 9:12 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 10 p.m., 900 block of S.E. Sunnyside School Road
Suspicious circumstances
• 4:07 p.m., 800 block of N.W. Kabel St.
Trespass
• 2:04 p.m., 3400 block of N.W. Jefferson St.
Warrant
• 1:39 p.m., 1100 bloc of S.W. Smith St.
• 6:11 p.m., Riverside Police Department
• 5:18 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 8:41 p.m., 1100 S.W. Smith St. (2)