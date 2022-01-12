Blue Springs police reports

The Examiner

Saturday, Dec. 18 

Arrest 

• 5:15 p.m., 20000 E. Valley View Pkwy. 

• 7:20 p.m., 19700 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.  

Assault 

• 7:39 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

Failure to produce valid liquor permit 

• 5:10 p.m., 20000 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.  

Liquor license required 

• 7 p.m., 19700 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.  

Motor vehicle accident 

• 1101 a.m., 100 block of S.W. Missouri 7 

• 5:05 p.m., N.W. Mock Ave. 

• 5:12 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

Neighborhood problems 

• 10:15 p.m., 100 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.  

Property damage 

• 1 p.m., 20200 block of E. Valley View Road 

• 6:15 p.m., 900 block of N.E. Sunnyside Lane 

Stealing 

• 2:17 a.m., 900 block of N.W. South Outer Road 

• 5:25 a.m., 700 block of N.W. South Outer Road 

• 8 a.m., 19300 block of E. 50th Terr. S.  

• 10:59 a.m., 900 block of N.W. South Outer Road 

• 2:55 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

• 3:20 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40 

• 4:02 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40 

• 4:09 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

• 5:30 p.m., 19700 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.  

• 9:45 p.m., 19900 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.  

Stealing motor vehicle 

• 5 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Eastbound U.S. 40  

Warrant 

• 10:07 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

Sunday, Dec. 19 

Burglary 

• 12 a.m., 900 block of Hampton Ct. 

• 6:15 p.m., 400 block of S.W. South Ave.  

Motor vehicle accident 

• 7:08 p.m., 1100 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

Stealing motor vehicle 

• 10 p.m., 1800 block of N.W. Westbrooke Dr.  

Traffic stop  

• 11 p.m., 300 block of S.W. Missouri 7 

Warrant 

• 3:42 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

Monday, December 20 

Property damage 

• 12 p.m., 800 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

Motor vehicle accident 

• 10:13 a.m., N.W. Valley View and N.W. Springwood Road 

Property damage 

• 7:05 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.  

• 7:30 p.m., 700 block of N.E. Sunnyside School Road 

Stealing 

• 1:45 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

• 5 p.m., 900 block of N.E. Sunnyside Lane 

• 8:12 p.m., 400 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

• 9 p.m., 700 block of N.E. Sunnyside School Road 

• 9:12 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

• 10 p.m., 900 block of S.E. Sunnyside School Road 

Suspicious circumstances 

• 4:07 p.m., 800 block of N.W. Kabel St.  

Trespass 

• 2:04 p.m., 3400 block of N.W. Jefferson St.  

Warrant 

• 1:39 p.m., 1100 bloc of S.W. Smith St. 

• 6:11 p.m., Riverside Police Department

• 5:18 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

• 8:41 p.m., 1100 S.W. Smith St. (2) 