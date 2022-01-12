Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs
The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:
Outlaw Harley-Davidson: 3100 N.W. Jefferson, inspected Dec. 15. No violations noted.
The Ranch House Saloon: 1505 S.E. Route AA, inspected Dec. 15. No violations noted.
Blue Springs South High School indoor concession: 1200 S.E. Adams Dairy Parkway, inspected Dec. 16.
• Bottom of reach-in cooler had accumulation of buildup. Correct by Feb. 14.
Dunkin Donuts: 1225 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 15.
• Failed to secure valid food handler cards for five employees. Correct by Jan. 14.
• Fan vents in the walk-in had a soil buildup. Correct by Feb. 13.
• Chemical stored on the same shelves as food items. Corrected.
Pizza Hut: 1114 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Dec. 15.
• Observed black buildup on walls behind the dish sink. Repeat. Corrected; cleaned on site.
• Observed dust buildup on ceiling vents. Repeat.
• Observed accumulation of dust buildup on vents in walk-in cooler.
• Floors by fryer had accumulation of grease buildup. Repeat..
• Vent above fryer had accumulation of grease buildup.
• Correct violations by Feb. 13.
Golden Eggroll: 1412 S. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 16.
• Observed food uncovered in the walk-in cooler. Corrected; food was covered.
• Observed several wet towels on the counter tops. Corrected; towels were removed.
• Observed cardboard used to cover shelving. Corrected; cardboard was removed.
• Floors under food sink and prep table had accumulation of buildup. Correct by Feb. 14.
• Around the outer opening of the reach-in freezer had black buildup. Correct by Feb. 14.
• Observed several containers of ready-to-eat prepared foods without date marks. Corrected; food was marked with correct dates.
• Observed raw chicken stored above cooked foods. Corrected; chicken was moved to the bottom shelf.
• Observed single-service items stored on the floor in the lobby. Correct by Feb. 14.