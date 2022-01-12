Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows: 

Outlaw Harley-Davidson: 3100 N.W. Jefferson, inspected Dec. 15. No violations noted. 

The Ranch House Saloon: 1505 S.E. Route AA, inspected Dec. 15. No violations noted. 

Blue Springs South High School indoor concession: 1200 S.E. Adams Dairy Parkway, inspected Dec. 16. 

• Bottom of reach-in cooler had accumulation of buildup. Correct by Feb. 14. 

Dunkin Donuts: 1225 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 15. 

• Failed to secure valid food handler cards for five employees. Correct by Jan. 14. 

• Fan vents in the walk-in had a soil buildup. Correct by Feb. 13. 

• Chemical stored on the same shelves as food items. Corrected. 

Pizza Hut: 1114 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Dec. 15. 

• Observed black buildup on walls behind the dish sink. Repeat. Corrected; cleaned on site. 

• Observed dust buildup on ceiling vents. Repeat. 

• Observed accumulation of dust buildup on vents in walk-in cooler. 

• Floors by fryer had accumulation of grease buildup. Repeat.. 

• Vent above fryer had accumulation of grease buildup. 

• Correct violations by Feb. 13. 

Golden Eggroll: 1412 S. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 16. 

• Observed food uncovered in the walk-in cooler. Corrected; food was covered. 

• Observed several wet towels on the counter tops. Corrected; towels were removed. 

• Observed cardboard used to cover shelving. Corrected; cardboard was removed. 

• Floors under food sink and prep table had accumulation of buildup. Correct by Feb. 14. 

• Around the outer opening of the reach-in freezer had black buildup. Correct by Feb. 14. 

• Observed several containers of ready-to-eat prepared foods without date marks. Corrected; food was marked with correct dates. 

• Observed raw chicken stored above cooked foods. Corrected; chicken was moved to the bottom shelf. 

• Observed single-service items stored on the floor in the lobby. Correct by Feb. 14.  