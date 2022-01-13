Grain Valley police reports
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Abandoned auto
• 1100 Block of N.E. McQuerry
Agency sssist
• Eastbound I-70 east of Grain Valley Missouri State Highway Patrol)
• 600 block of S.W. Westview (Jackson County Sheriff’s Department)
Alarm
• 100 block of S. Main
• 500 block of Whitney
Area check
• 700 block of Laura Lane
Citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street
Extra patrol requested
• 400 block of Laura Lane
Refusal to leave premises
• 100 block of Sunny Lane
Rolling disturbance
• Minter Way
Trespassing
• 600 block of Route BB
Thursday, Jan. 6
Alarm
• 1500 block of S.W. Eagles Parkway
Careless driver
• Eagles Parkway and Sni-A-Bar
Identity theft
• 700 block of Main Street
Littering
• 1900 block of Eagles Parkway
Smoke odor in building
• 700 block of Main
Stealing
• 100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road
• 700 block of Main Street
Welfare check
• 700 block of Cross Creek
Friday, Jan. 7
Attempted theft
• 100 block of Garden
Citizen contact
• 700 block of Main
• 1200 block of Scenic Drive
Motor vehicle accident
• Duncan and Route BB
Parking complaint
• Graystone and Laura
Theft
• 100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road
Saturday, Jan. 8
Agency assist, Buckner Police Department
• 600 block of Hudson
Area check
• 700 block of Main Street
Barking dog
• 1100 block of Stockman
Noise complaint
• 900 block of Willow Drive
Suspicious person
• 200 block of Hanna Court
Walk in theft
• 700 block of Main
Sunday, Jan. 9
Agency assist, Buckner Police Department
• 800 block of Council
Agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
• 1400 block Willow Drive
Area check
• 600 block Main Street
Citizen contact
• 1300 block of Jefferson Street
• 700 block of Main Street (2)
• 1200 block of R.D. Mize Road
Disturbance
• 1300 block Valley Woods Court
Monday, Jan. 10
Citizen contact
• 700 block Main Street (3)
Parking complaint
• Brentwood Drive
Private property tow
• 1100 block McQuerry Road
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
• 1000 block Persimmon Court
Alarm
• 100 block McQuerry
• 200 block Woodbury
Animal at large
• 100 block Jensen
Area check
• U.S. 40
• 200 block Woodbury
Citizen contact
• Eagles Parkway and Minter
• 700 block of Main Street
Repossession
• 700 block of Main Street
Stealing
• 700 block of Main Street
Suspicious activity
• 200 block of Jefferson Street
Suspicious vehicle
• 31000 block of Pink Hill Road