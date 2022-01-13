Grain Valley police reports

Wednesday, Jan. 5 

Abandoned auto 

• 1100 Block of N.E. McQuerry 

Agency sssist 

• Eastbound I-70 east of Grain Valley Missouri State Highway Patrol) 

• 600 block of S.W. Westview (Jackson County Sheriff’s Department) 

Alarm 

• 100 block of S. Main 

• 500 block of Whitney 

Area check 

• 700 block of Laura Lane 

Citizen contact 

• 700 block of Main Street 

Extra patrol requested 

• 400 block of Laura Lane 

Refusal to leave premises 

• 100 block of Sunny Lane 

Rolling disturbance 

• Minter Way 

Trespassing 

• 600 block of Route BB 

Thursday, Jan. 6 

Alarm 

• 1500 block of S.W. Eagles Parkway 

Careless driver 

• Eagles Parkway and Sni-A-Bar 

Identity theft 

• 700 block of Main Street 

Littering 

• 1900 block of Eagles Parkway 

Smoke odor in building 

• 700 block of Main 

Stealing  

• 100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road 

• 700 block of Main Street 

Welfare check  

• 700 block of Cross Creek 

Friday, Jan. 7 

Attempted theft 

• 100 block of Garden 

Citizen contact 

• 700 block of Main 

• 1200 block of Scenic Drive 

Motor vehicle accident 

• Duncan and Route BB 

Parking complaint 

• Graystone and Laura 

Theft 

• 100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road 

Saturday, Jan. 8 

Agency assist, Buckner Police Department  

• 600 block of Hudson 

Area check 

• 700 block of Main Street 

Barking dog 

• 1100 block of Stockman 

Noise complaint 

• 900 block of Willow Drive 

Suspicious person 

• 200 block of Hanna Court 

Walk in theft 

• 700 block of Main 

Sunday, Jan. 9 

Agency assist, Buckner Police Department 

• 800 block of Council 

Agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District 

• 1400 block Willow Drive 

Area check 

• 600 block Main Street 

Citizen contact 

• 1300 block of Jefferson Street 

• 700 block of Main Street (2) 

• 1200 block of R.D. Mize Road 

Disturbance 

• 1300 block Valley Woods Court 

Monday, Jan. 10 

Citizen contact 

• 700 block Main Street (3)  

Parking complaint 

• Brentwood Drive 

Private property tow 

• 1100 block McQuerry Road 

Tuesday, Jan. 11 

Agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District 

• 1000 block Persimmon Court 

Alarm 

• 100 block McQuerry 

• 200 block Woodbury 

Animal at large 

• 100 block Jensen 

Area check 

• U.S. 40 

• 200 block Woodbury 

Citizen contact 

• Eagles Parkway and Minter 

• 700 block of Main Street 

Repossession 

• 700 block of Main Street 

Stealing 

• 700 block of Main Street  

Suspicious activity 

• 200 block of Jefferson Street 

Suspicious vehicle 

• 31000 block of Pink Hill Road 