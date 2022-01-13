Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of Independence inspections include:

Arby’s: 4515 S. Noland Road, inspected Dec. 13.

• All employees must have up-to-date city of Independence food handler cards.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors under fryers and shelving in walk-in coolers found soiled with food debris and litter.

• Food was not stored properly in cooler. All food must be stored at least 6 inches above the floor to prevent contamination from the floor or splash from floor cleaning.

Ophelia’s: 201 N. Main St., inspected Dec. 2.

• Hand sink in bar area was used for purposes other than hand washing. Corrected

• Hand sink in bar area not supplied with hand cleaning liquid soap. Corrected.

• Individual, disposable paper towels noted not at hand sink in bar area. Corrected.

Papa John’s Pizza: 16920 E. U.S. 24, inspected Dec. 15.

• Poisonous or toxic materials not stored separately from food items or sinks.

• Toilet tissue noted not on roller.

• The following areas were noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris:

1. Lower shelves throughout the prep area.

2. Lids on make table.

3. Interior of make table.

Cathay Express: 15411 E. U.S. 24, inspected Dec. 14.

• Floors, walls and ceilings noted not being designed, constructed and installed so they are smooth and easily cleanable. Bare wood found around door of walk-in freezer.

Hilton Garden Inn: 19677 E. Jackson Drive, inspected Dec. 9.

• Ice scoop found in ice maker with handle in contact with ice.

Little Ceasar’s: 17001 E. 24, inspected Dec. 9.

• All employees must obtain a valid food handler card and provide a copy to the restaurant by Dec. 21.

• Employee noted working in the food prep area with inappropriate septum piercing.

• Door gasket on make cooler door found torn.