Area COVID-19 vaccination sites

All Missourians ages 5 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge. If you are seeking a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna, you should first talk with your health-care provider.

Vaccinations are being offered as follows:

University Health: 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given at both locations, Mondays through Fridays of from 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. You must make an appointment in order to receive the vaccination by calling 816-404-2273 or by visiting https://www.universityhealthkc.org/contact/#

Jackson County Health Department:

If you have any question about Jackson County Health Department vaccine clinics or are having difficulty registering for an appointment, call 816-404-6415. Bring your insurance card if you are insured. Bring shot records for all persons under age 18.

Note: If you are seeking a booster or additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, you must bring your vaccination card to the clinic.

If you are confused about “additional” and “booster” doses, speak with your health-care provider. You can also find additional information at https://jacohd.org/booster-doses

Upcoming clinics include:

• Jan. 15, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Children’s Mercy Hospital East, 20300 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence. This clinic will offer vaccination for persons ages 5 through 22. Appointments are required. If you already have an account with Children’s Mercy, then log into the Patient Portal to get your appointment. If you do not have an account, call 816-302-6300 to make your appointment.

• Jan. 18, 19, 20 and 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jackson County Health Department, 313 S. Liberty, Independence. This is a combination pediatric and adult vaccine clinic. COVID vaccinations will be offered for persons ages 5 and up. All children, ages 5 to 18, will need a parent or guardian present to sign a consent form for vaccination. Persons seeking a second or third hot will need to bring their vaccine card. Appointments are strongly recommended and it is possible that the clinics may run out of vaccine for walk-in clients. To make an appointment for a child, ages 5 to 11, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/213323600661141. To make an appointment for anyone over the age of 11, please visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/220034582875154.

• Jan. 18, 11:30 to 1 p.m., Mid-Continent Public Library Reading Rocket at Hawthorne Place Apartments, 16995 E. Dover Lane, Independence. This clinic will provide vaccinations for adults and children. No appointments required. If you are receiving your second or third shot, please bring your vaccination card. Children under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian to sign consent forms.

• Jan. 22, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Children’s Mercy Adele Hall Campus, 2401 Gillham Road, Kansas City. This clinic will provide vaccinations for persons ages 5 through 22. Walk-ins are not accepted. Appointments should be made by visiting the Patient Portal or, if you do not have an account there, by calling 816-302-6300. Masking and social distancing are required by all persons at this clinic.

Crosetti Health & Wellness: 510 S. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6930. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments required for vaccinations or testing.

Also offering vaccinations are local Hy-Vee stores and private pharmacies.

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator which lists many local pharmacies and stores providing the vaccine. Visit that locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/