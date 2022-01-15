An injured worker is left with little recourse

Bob Buckley

Legal perspectives

The law can lead to some harsh consequences. An example of this happened in a case decided by the Eastern District Court of Appeals in St. Louis in 1993.

Richard Bess was a passenger in a tractor-trailer with a co-employee as the driver. A collision occurred and Bess was seriously injured. The employer only had four employees, so it was not required to have workers’ compensation insurance. Thus, the injured employee could not exercise rights as an employee under the workers’ compensation law of Missouri. The law was changed to require workers’ compensation insurance if the employer has five employees unless the employer is involved in the construction industry.

The workers’ compensation law provides for payment of medical bills as the employer and its insurer are responsible for the medical care of an employee who qualifies for benefits under the law. The employee, if covered by the workers’ compensation law, is also entitled to be paid temporary total benefits to replace lost earnings equal to two-thirds of his wages up to a maximum amount provided by the law; he is also entitled to an award for permanent disability.

Although Mr. Bess was not eligible for workers’ compensation benefits because his employer only had four employees, he then tried to sue his co-employee for negligence because his negligence allegedly caused the single-vehicle collision. If he was successful and if there was insurance coverage on the vehicle, he could seek recovery under that insurance policy for medical bills, lost income and something that the workers’ compensation law does not provide: monetary damages for pain and suffering, and for loss of enjoyment of life. A jury would ultimately determine his entitlement to monetary damages.

It gets worse. Under Missouri law, the employee driving the truck is not liable if the employee failed to do something, such as keep a careful lookout, stop at a stop sign or stoplight, or failed to obey the speed limit. A law immunizes the co-employee unless the employee purposefully caused or did an affirmative act to increase the risk of injury, but not if he failed to do something that increased the risk. In most cases, the co-employee is not liable for the injuries of the co-employee despite his negligence.

I am not finished with the bad news. Even if Mr. Bess could sue his co-employee and was successful in overcoming this immunity built into the law, he still could not recover because there was an exclusion in the insurance policy insuring the truck which excluded coverage which provided: The insurance does not apply to “bodily injury to any employee of the insured arising out of and in the course of his or her employment.”

Mr. Bess argued in his case against the insurer that he was not eligible for worker’s compensation benefits, which was the clear purpose of this law; to prevent recovery under workers’ compensation law and civil liability law, but since he was not covered under the workers’ compensation law, it was unfair as a matter of public policy to allow the insurer to escape responsibility. The court disagreed because the Missouri General Assembly passed a law (Section 303.195 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri) which permitted an insurer to “not insure any liability…on account of bodily injury to or death of an employee of the insured while engaged in the employment of the insured.”

Missouri law requires an employer or anyone to have liability insurance, but the employer’s insurer does not have to cover injuries or death arising in the course and scope of employment. Thus, the injured employee could not look to his employer’s automobile insurance company to pay even if he could avoid the harsh effect of the law that makes the co-employee only liable if he increases the risk of injury.

Of course, he might be able to sue his employer in civil court since the employer is not covered by workers’ compensation. The employer could still have obtained work comp coverage with four employees, but if it chose not to, it may be liable for the employee’s negligence. However, there is no insurance coverage for it, so good luck with that avenue.

The only recourse would be the driver’s personal motor vehicle liability insurance. The minimum limits of insurance are $25,000 and many people only have that amount of coverage. Thus, in most cases that coverage would be inadequate. Also, I suspect the insurer would raise the issue of co-employee immunity.

It is apparent that the laws of Missouri are designed to protect employers and insurance companies. I don’t blame the courts because they are following the law, but that does not make it right. The legislature could correct this problem, but the insurers and employers influence most of the legislators, so that is not likely to happen.

Through no fault of his own, Mr. Bess had a few medical bills that were not insured, no lost wages for his time off work and no monetary award for his pain and suffering and loss of enjoyment of life. Sometimes, “the law is an ass”, an expression originating from the Charles Dickens’ novel “Oliver Twist”.

In Oliver Twist, when Mr. Bumble, the unhappy spouse of a domineering wife, is told in court that "...the law supposes that your wife acts under your direction". Mr. Bumble replied that if the law supposes that the law is an ass, an idiot. Ass here is referring to a donkey which has a reputation for stupidity; thus, the word, asinine. Well said, Mr. Bumble.

Bob Buckley is an attorney in Independence. Email him at bbuckley@wagblaw.com.