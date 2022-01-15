Community calendar

The Examiner

The Examiner

SATURDAY

Full Moon Hike under the Wolf Moon: 5 p.m., George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence. To make a reservation, call 816-325-7115. Reservations are $5 per person over the age of 2 years and is due when reservation is made.

Starting Native Wildflowers from Seed: 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Lodge at George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence. Come create and plant an outdoor seed-starting container to take home. All materials will be provided, including native wildflower seeds (there will be several varieties of milkweed). This is appropriate for ages 14 and older. Masks are highly recommended. To make a reservation, call 816-325-7115.

How Wild Birds Survive Winter: 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City. The class will explain how birds are able to stay alive in winter when the temperature stays below freezing. You will get a close look at bird skulls and will see owl pellets dissected to see what those birds have been eating. This class is for anyone age 8 or older. COVID safety precautions will be followed. Register for morning session: https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZvL and for the afternoon session: https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zvb

The Bear’s Hiccups, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Puppetry Arts Institute, 11025 E. Winner Road, Independence, 816-833-9777. This presentation is performed by Anitra Steele of Two Frogs and A Turtle Puppet Co. This is a sorta silly story about hiccups and the many ways to cure them. Admission is $5 per person (ages 2 and under free). For reservations and information, call 816-833-9777 or email pai@att.net.

Learn to clean and cook rainbow trout: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Burr Oak Woods Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs. Staff of the Department of Conservation will demonstrate methods for cleaning and cook trout. Participants will have hands-on experiences and will get to sample the finished trout. This program is for persons ages 8 and older. COVID-19 safety will be observed. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.golv/Zv2.

Nature RX, Chillin’ Stroll: 3 to 4:30 p.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs. Come take an outdoor hike through the winter woods, viewing wildlife, plants and trees. There will be a series of programs like this during 2022, providing opportunities for people to enjoy the health benefits of pleasant, outdoor events. Registration is required and can be completed by visiting https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4kP for the January 22 program. For further information, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/burroakwoods.

Over the River and Through the Woods, Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m. and January 16 at 2 p.m., Powerhouse Theatre, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This play is presented by the City Theatre of Independence. To purchase tickets, visit https://citytheatreofindependence.ticketleap.com/over-the-river--through-the-woods/

ONGOING EVENTS

Gingerbread House Trail: 8:30 to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. This display of gingerbread houses is placed along the Butterfly Trail and will be open through Jan. 29. Walk along that path and enjoy the creativity of local artists. For further information, call 816.325.7115.

Harry S Truman Library and Museum: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, 500 W. U.S. 24, Independence. Timed entry tickets are required and can be purchased at trumanlibrary.gov. For further information, call 816-268-8200, 800-833-1225.