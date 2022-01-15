Will community rally to save history?

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

From The Examiner during the week of Jan. 10-15, 1972:

• “ENTHUSIASM HIGH FOR OLD SPRING PROJECT” – The enthusiasm was infectious Thursday night as representatives of civic groups discussed ways of financing a community-wide project to reconstruct the city’s best known pioneer spring.

The project, spearheaded by the Independence Study Club, has “caught on” in the community with the city council promising matching funds up to $7,000 for development of the old spring area into a 6-acre park. The spring is on city-owned land on Dodgion Street just east of Noland Road, between Maple Avenue and Truman Road.

“One of the things that impressed me when I came here was the city’s lack of interest in its own history – and you have nearly 150 years of history,” said Milton Perry, museum curator at the Truman Library. “You have torn down much more than you have preserved.”

“And if you’re going to develop a visitors’ center in a small park there, it is important that it be first class. Let’s make this dedication a credit to the community. I hope this will bring our interests together and a lot of good things can follow.”

• “SCHOOL BOARD PARES BUDGET BY $398,786” – The Independence School Board approved Tuesday night the paring of the school budget in the amount of $398,786, including the discontinuation of driver’s education, spring sports, and elementary instrumental music, with the footnote that such programs could proceed as scheduled if citizens or groups could supply all funds needed for their operation.

The items for curtailment are part of the instructional program adjustments as is the proposal to discontinue elementary school librarians and assign them to classroom vacancies. Teaching positions vacated by resignation or leaves will not be refilled.

• “TEASDALE FINISHES WALK IN BUTTER COLD WEATHER” – St. Louis (UPI) – Joseph P. Teasdale, hatless and protected by a light windbreaker jacket in the bitter cold, Friday completed the final five miles of his walk across Missouri in his bid for the Democratic nomination for governor.

The Jackson County prosecuting attorney was flanked by some 60 enthusiastic supporters as he strode to the gateway arch on the Mississippi riverfront downtown. The 647-mile zig-zag course ended as the temperature was at 14 degrees and the wind chill at 2 degrees below zero.

“Let us remember that government is a decent, wholesome thing and exists for all people,” said Teasdale, who at 35 would become the state’s youngest governor.

Note: He won.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Jan. 9-14, 1922:

• “BITS OF GENERAL NEWS” – President Harding, viewing with grave misgivings the defiance of the national prohibition law and of other laws manifested in some communities, is quoted as having said, yesterday:

“When you find municipalities openly flouting the law, an exceedingly serious question is presented to the whole country. When the law is defied, popular government fails and when it becomes impossible to enforce the law, one may well question how long our form of government may be expected to endure.”

• “BARBER BUSINESS CHANGES” – It used to be that Saturday was the one big day in the barber shops of Independence. Then many men shaved but once a week. Some long-haired, long-whiskered man would wait his turn and then occupy the chair until everybody else was audibly remarking about getting a haircut on Saturday night. The shops all ran until 12 o’clock and then another hour after the doors were closed to clean up the waiting business.

Once-a-week shaving was very common and the man who shaved three times a week was a curiosity. Judge James H. Slover was the only man in Independence in those times who shaved every morning. Shaves were 10 cents and hair cuts 25 cents.

Now the business is very different. The shops close early every evening and all the holidays and Sundays. They close at 10 o’clock on Saturday nights. Hundreds of men shave themselves every day. This was brought about in large measure by the war training in camps. It is a rare thing now to find the once-a-week man.

One feature of the barber shop has been almost abolished. The bathrooms are not used nearly so much. This is not because the men do not bathe, but because now almost universally each home has a bath-room of its own and some more than one.