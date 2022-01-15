Police investigate homicide on Amtrak in Lee's Summit

By The Examiner staff

Police are investigating a homicide after a person was shot on an Amtrak train Friday evening during its stop in Lee's Summit, en route to Independence.

According to Lee's Summit and Independence police, officers were sent shortly before 9:20 p.m. Friday to the Truman Depot on Pacific Avenue in Independence for a report of a gunshot victim on a train.

But officers learned the victim had been shot while the train – the Missouri River Runner that makes a daily round trip across Missouri – was in Lee's Summit. The suspect was a passenger and fled immediately after the shooting. Police interviewed other passengers to develop a possible suspect description.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity had not been released as of midday Saturday.