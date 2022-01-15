Rotary honors student at William Chrisman High School

By The Examiner staff

Independence Rotary has named Makayla Munger as the Rotary Student of the Month at William Chrisman High School.

During her time in high school, Makayla has been active in the student council, the National Honor Society, the Association for Chrisman Excellence (a community service organization), tennis and swimming. Makayla also holds a youth leadership position in her church and has worked at the Adventure Oasis.

Makayla plans to attend college but has not yet decided on a career or college.

Makayla is the daughter of Doug and Sophan Munger.