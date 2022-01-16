Health screenings offered at local church

By The Examiner staff

Life Line Screenings is offering a series of health screenings on Jan.19 at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 3736 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence. These screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in arteries, cholesterol levels, diabetes risk, bone density and the risk for osteoporosis, kidney function and more.

Screenings are offered in individual packages and are paid for by patients. Package pricing begins at $149.

You must pre-register for the screenings and will be able to select which specific screenings you want when registering. In order to pre-register, call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com.