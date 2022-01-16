Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

Cosentino’s Price Chopper Bakery: 1305 N. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 20. No violations noted.

Cosentino’s Price Chopper Grocery/Produce/Dairy: 1305 N. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 20. No violations noted.

Cosentino’s Price Chopper Meat/Deli/Seafood: 1305 N. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 20.

• Observed several containers of cooked chicken past discard dates. Corrected; products discarded.

• Observed no hot water at handwashing sink in the meat-cutting room. Correct by Feb. 18.

• Observed ice buildup in the walk-in freezer shared with grocery, meat and seafood. Correct by Feb. 18.

Lamar’s Donuts: 722 N. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 20.

• Inside of the ice machine had a dark-colored residue. Machine has been cleaned and sanitized. Corrected on site.

Texas Roadhouse: 455 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Dec. 20.

• Around the outer opening of the ice machine had accumulation of black buildup. Corrected; cleaned on site.

• Observed several clean dishes stored on dish shelf with accumulation of food debris on the outsides. Corrected; dishes were washed, rinsed and sanitized.

• Observed several towels sitting on counter tops throughout the kitchen. Corrected; towels were removed.

• Observed raw chicken stored above clean dishes in the meat cooler. Corrected; dishes were removed, washed, rinsed and sanitized and place on another shelf.

• Observed buildup on shelving in the walk-in coolers and in storage area.

• Underhang of drink station had accumulation of black and greenish residue.

• Floors under equipment at the bar area had accumulation of buildup.

• Floors along the floor boards throughout the kitchen had accumulation of buildup and debris.

• Several vents had accumulation of dust buildup.

• Storage closet by the mop sink had a slimy residue buildup on the floor.

• Observed sitting water by the mop sink.

• Observed sitting water on the floors in the walk-in cooler.

• All violations must be corrected by Feb. 18.