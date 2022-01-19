Amid high winds, Independence issues burn ban

By The Examiner staff

The Independence Fire Department issued a citywide burn ban Wednesday morning, lasting until 8 a.m. Thursday, due high winds in the forecast.

The ban is for all outside and open fires, except for residential grilling and barbecuing. Citizens are reminded to properly dispose of smoking materials, fireplace logs and charcoal by placing them in a metal container after dousing with water.

For more information about the current outdoor burn ban, contact the Fire Prevention Division of the Independence Fire Department at 816-325-7121 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.