Four hurt in wreck at Noland Road and Lynn Court in Independence

By The Examiner staff

Four people were hurt – two of them hospitalized – when the driver of a pickup being chased by police went into oncoming traffic at one of the busiest intersections in Independence.

Independence police say it started about 2 p.m. Wednesday with a carjacking at gunpoint near the Square. Police spotted the stolen truck, a black F-350, near Noland Road and Gudgell Avenue and tried to stop it. The driver sped south on Noland with police in pursuit. Police deployed the StarChase system, which lets them track a vehicle and break off a high-speed chase.

At Noland and Lynn Court, police said, the driver went into oncoming traffic and struck four vehicles. The driver ran but, police said, he was “apprehended by civilians and officers.”

Police said four people in the other vehicles were injured. Two were taken to the hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

Police said Noland in the area of Interstate 70 remained closed at mid-afternoon.