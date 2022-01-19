Independence police reports

The Examiner

Saturday, Dec. 18 

Arrest 

• 1:08 a.m., E. Truman Road 

• 2:30 a.m., W. Lexington Ave.  

• 12:10 p.m., E. 39th St. S. 

• 2:11 p.m., 11200 block of E. U.S. 24 

• 3:11 p.m., 400 block of E. U.S. 24 

• 8:45 p.m., E. 18th St. S.  

Assault 

• 1 p.m., 8900 block of E. Thompson Ave.  

• 9:57 p.m., 1100 block of Stone Arch Dr.  

Burglary 

• 5 p.m., 600 block of S. Brookside Ave.  

Failure to produce valid liquor permit 

• 2:03 p.m., 11200 block of E. U.S. 24 

• 3 p.m., 400 block of E. U.S. 24 

Identity theft 

• 12 a.m., 800 block of S. Crane St.  

Possession of controlled substance 

• 2:10 a.m., W. Lexington Ave.  

Possession of dangerous drugs 

• 1:08 a.m., E. Truman Road 

Property damage 

• 7:45 p.m., 500 block of N. Hocker Terr.  

Stealing 

• 2:30 a.m., 2800 block of S. Noland Road 

• 7:57 p.m., 1100 block of E. 23rd St. S.  

• 10:52 p.m., 9000 block of E. Wilson Road 

Stealing motor vehicle 

• 8 a.m., 700 block of S. Fairview Ave.  

• 12 p.m., 600 block of S. Huttig Ave.  

Violation of order of protection 

• 8:01 p.m., 1400 block of S. Osage St.  

Warrant executed 

• 2:30 p.m., 200 block of N. Memorial Dr.  

• 8:46 p.m., address not provided 

Sunday, Dec. 19 

Assault (domestic) 

• 7:30 p.m., 11400 block of E. 13th St. S.  

Property damage 

• 9:23 a.m., 9000 block of E. Truman Road 

• 3 p.m., 800 block of S. Cedar Ave.  

Robbery 

• 8:58 p.m., 17800 block of E. Buckingham Ct. 

Stealing 

• 12 a.m., 1900 block of S. Hardy Ave.  

Stealing motor vehicle 

• 1 a.m., 600 block of N. Spring St.  

• 4 p.m., 300 block of W. U.S. 24 

Unlawful use of deadly weapon 

• 12:04 p.m., 700 block of N. Dover Dr.  

Violation of order of protection 

• 2:16 p.m., 9900 block of E. Winner Road 

Warrant 

• 2 p.m., 200 block of N. Memorial Dr. (2) 

Monday, Dec. 20 

Arrest 

• 5:27 a.m., 1500 block of E. 23rd St. S.  

• 11:49 a.m., 1300 block of W. Truman Road 

• 1 p.m., 1100 block of S. Arlington Ave.  

• 2:21 p.m., 2400 block of S. Woodland Ave.  

• 6:25 p.m., 800 block of W. College 

• 9:13 p.m., 1100 block of S. Breckenridge Dr.  

Assault 

• 1:58 p.m., 2400 block of S. Woodland Ave. 

• 5:50 p.m., 1900 block of S. Viking Ct.  

Assault (domestic) 

• 12:46 p.m., 400 block of Stone Arch Dr. 

• 6 p.m., 11200 block of E. 14th St. S.   

• 7:40 p.m., 10700 block of E. Westport Road 

• 7:49 p.m., 8700 block of E. Roberts St.  

• 8:13 p.m., 1100 block of S. Breckenridge Dr. 

Burglary 

• 5:13 a.m., 1500 block of E. 23rd St. S.  

Furnishing pornography to minor 

• 1 a.m., 500 block of S. Main St. 

Identity theft 

• 10 a.m., 800 block of S. Hardy Ave.  

Property damage 

• 8:11 p.m., 1300 block of W. 24th St.  

• 9:45 p.m., 1100 block of S. Breckenridge Dr.  

Stealing 

• 3:20 p.m., 600 block of N. Spring St.  

• 5:45 p.m., 600 block of N. Mohican Dr.  

• 7:50 p.m., 2300 block of S. Sterling Ave.  

Stealing motor vehicle 

• 6:09 a.m., 2300 block of S. Lee’s Summit Road 

Trespassing 

• 8:20 a.m., 1100 block of S Arlington Ave.  

Violation of order of protection 

• 12:11 a.m., 2500 block of S. Northern Blvd. 

• 11:14 a.m., 1300 block of W. Truman Road 

• 5:55 p.m., 800 block of W. College St.  

Warrant 

• 10 p.m., 200 block of N. Memorial Dr.  

Youth smoking 

• 6:30 a.m., 1100 block of S. Arlington Ave. 