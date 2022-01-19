Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of Independence inspections include:

Maywood Terrace Living Center: 10300 E. Truman Road, inspected Dec. 2. All violations corrected on the spot.

Dave’s Bakery and Deli: 214 W. Maple Ave., inspected Dec. 2.

• Single-service and single use articles may not be reused. Multiple deli salad containers being used as containers for other foods.

• Surface around soda nozzles on soda machine noted not being cleaned at least every 24 hours. The food contact surfaces of cook and baking equipment shall be cleaned at least every 24 hours.

• Wiping cloths were not used properly. Wiping cloths must be held between uses in a chemical sanitizer solution.

Courthouse Exchange: 113 W. Lexington Ave., inspected Dec. 2.

• Warewashing equipment is not clean as required. A warewashing machine, the compartments of sinks or other receptacles used for washing and rinsing equipment, utensils or raw foods, or laundering wiping cloths and drainboards or other equipment used to substitute for drainboards shall be cleaned (1) before use, (2) throughout the day at a frequency necessary to prevent recontamination of equipment and utensils and to ensure that the equipment performs its intended function, (3) if in use, at least every 24 hours.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors behind and under cook line found soiled with grease and food debris.

• Inside reach-in coolers, cooler doors and cooler door seals noted not free from accumulation of soil.

Pizza Street: 3503 S. Noland Road, inspected Dec. 3.

• All employees must have an Independence food handler card.

• Equipment is not in good repair. Ice buildup found in walk-in cooler.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors under dish-washing area found soiled with standing water.