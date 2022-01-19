Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

Zarda Bar-B-Q: 214 N. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 22.

• Observed single-service items stored on the floor in stock rooms. Correct by Feb. 20.

• Observed vents above vats with accumulation of grease buildup and dust. Correct by Feb. 20.

Sushi Avenue: 1305 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 22.

• The top of the bulk rice container has a buildup of food spillage and debris. Correct by Feb. 20.

Pizza Shoppe of Blue Springs: 1105 Main St., inspected Dec. 22.

• Observed torn gaskets to tall reach-in cooler.

• Observed no hand washing signage in the public restrooms. Corrected; inspector provided signage to post.

Taco Bell: 525 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Dec. 27.

• Handwashing sink near the cash register did not have soap. Corrected

Firehouse Subs: 715 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 27.

• Racks had a black buildup in the small cooler where the whole uncut meat is being kept. Corrected.

• Noticed small plastic cups without handles in the food seasoning. Corrected.

Starbucks Coffee, 704 N. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 28.

• No violations reported.

Jersey Mike’s Subs: 1209 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Dec. 29. No violations noted.

Domino’s Pizza: 706 N. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 29.

• No soap at the handwashing sink by the make ready table. Corrected,

Casa Mexico 3: 1414 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 3

• Noticed a can of bug spray in the same cabinet as the coffee filters and coffee. Corrected.

• Noticed two chemical bottles hanging off a rack with the food seasoning. Corrected.

• Ice scoop was being kept in a plastic container with black buildup inside the container. Corrected; employee washed the scoop and placed it in a clean container.

• Noticed boxes of food being kept on the floor in the walk-in freezer. Corrected.