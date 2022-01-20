Charges in carjacking, chase, wreck – little girl badly hurt

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

A Kansas City man faces several charges after a carjacking in Independence that led to a police chase and a multi-vehicle crash that seriously injured a young girl.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Stephen Thomas, who turned 21 years old last week, with robbery, armed criminal action, assault and resisting arrest by fleeing.

The crash happened shortly after 2:15 p.m. Wednesday on Noland Road just north of Interstate 70, after Thomas allegedly sped southbound through a red light at more than 80 miles per hour in a stolen pickup truck. According to police, Thomas appeared to hit one southbound vehicle after squeezing past two others, lost control and hit several vehicles in northbound lanes. Four people were injured in the crash, three of them hospitalized, including a young girl police said had “large lacerations to her head, exposing brain matter.” The girl, who was secured in a rear booster seat in the first vehicle hit head-on, was reported to be at Children's Mercy Hospital with skull fractures, bleeding in the brain and cuts to her face, arms and hands.

In all, five vehicles were towed from the scene, including the stolen truck. Thomas was arrested nearby after he tried to run away from the scene.

The alleged carjacking happened 20 minutes earlier in the 1200 block of South Harris Avenue, near Truman Road and Sterling Avenue. According to police, the victim there said he was putting license plates on a 2006 Ford F-350 he recently bought when he turned and saw two people behind him. He said Thomas pointed a black handgun at him and said, “Give me your car,” and the victim gave him the keys in fear of his life. The two people then drove away in the truck.

Police located the truck at Noland Road and Fair Street, just south of 23rd Street. When an officer stopped the truck in the McDonald's parking lot and got out of his squad car, Thomas sped away southbound on Noland. His speeds ranged from 70 to 97 miles per hour, police said, and he passed 26 vehicles, at times using the middle turn lane, before the crash. The chase lasted less than two minutes, and police said after the crash that one officer had just deployed the StarChase system, which lets them track a vehicle and break off a high-speed chase.

Thomas told police he and “Q” had driven around in “P's” truck that day, and then “P” tried to rob Thomas at gunpoint, at which point Thomas took his truck. He said he was being followed by “P” and then got scared when police tried to stop him and scared again after the crash.

The carjacking victim later reiterated to police that he didn't know Thomas. After the truck was stolen and he called 911, he got into his car to look for the truck, saw it parked in a church parking lot, called police again with a location, followed east on 23rd Street, flagged down an officer and saw police locate the truck at 23rd and Noland. At the crash scene, he identified Thomas.

Police did not find a gun in the stolen truck or in the creek bed where they caught Thomas.