From end zone to red carpet: Local player O.J. Simpson now on the big screen

Bill Althaus

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Three years after retiring from a career in arena football, 2001 Truman High School grad O.J. Simpson is back on the field.

Only this time, he's starring “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story,” playing the Hall of Fame quarterback's St. Louis Rams teammate, running back Marshall Faulk. The film stars Zach Levi as Warner, Anna Paquin as his wife Brenda and Dennis Quaid as coach Dick Vermeil. It's showing in area theaters.

Warner was the NFL's true underdog as he went from packing groceries and playing arena league football to being named Super Bowl MVP.

"I got a call, and they asked if I wanted to audition for the role of Marshall Faulk," said Simpson, a special education teacher at Lakefield Middle School and wide receivers coach at Park Hill South High School.

The call was from Mike Sheldon of Game Changing Films, who had worked with Simpson in two previous roles, as a stunt performer in “Brian Banks” (2018) and “Focus” (2015) and on a commercial with former Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews.

"I had worked with Mike," Simpson said, "as a stunt guy, and I did that commercial with Clay. They would have a tryout for these roles if you play professional football at any level, and I got selected. I knew Mike real well, so I talked to Ms. (Kirsten) Clemons, our principal, and asked if I could have permission to take time off work to be in the movie.

Simpson headed to Oklahoma City to start shooting for a month and a half from early February to the middle of March in 2020.

“Oklahoma City is where we did most of the arena stuff – and this is the first time that arena football has ever been in a movie, so that was pretty awesome to be a part of that," Simpson said.

"Then we went to Jerry’s World in Dallas, and we shot the NFL scenes there,” Simpson said.

Jerry’s World is a nickname for AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, owned by Jerry Jones. There Simpson met the stars of the film.

"You know, they feed you on the set, and Kurt was always the last guy to get his food, because he wanted to make sure all the other people were taken care of," Simpson said. "Everything you hear about him being humble and a great person is so true. I mean, he's a Hall of Famer, and they're making a movie about him, and he's the nicest guy you could ever meet.”

Simpson never met Faulk, but he said Warner called the former star running back to get some suggestions.

"Kurt shared some things with me about playing Marshall, and I appreciated that," he said. "Then I studied everything Marshall did much from college at San Diego State to the NFL.”

When asked about a kid from Truman High School now appearing in a big budget film, Simpson chuckled, "It's not quite as good as Kurt's story, but it's a good story and I'm proud of what I have accomplished."

Following a collegiate career at Benedictine and Missouri Western State University, Simpson played area league football, making his last stop in Independence with the Kansas City Phantoms, who were coached by his longtime friend Chris Coffin, who is now managing the Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City.

"I am so proud of O.J.," Coffin said. "The thing I like most about him is that smile. He's always smiling. When you see him, it makes you want to smile, too. And he's great in this movie. You see him up on the screen, and in a few minutes, you forget it's O.J. and start thinking that you're watching Marshall Faulk."

Quaid also paid Simpson a compliment.

"I'll admit it, I was starstruck," Simpson said. "I'm in a movie about Kurt Warner and I'm playing Marshall Faulk and Dennis Quaid – who is a big-time movie star – is playing Coach Vermeil.”

“After I (ran one of) Marshall’s big plays, Mark Ellis – who is in charge of Game Changing Films – told me Dennis Quaid just asked who I was and where I played football."

"He said, 'That kid has some moves, and that’s some of the best running I’ve seen in a long time.’ To get that compliment from someone who has played in so many movies about sports, that’s something I will never forget."

He'll also never forget the red-carpet premiere in Hollywood.

"Once again, I was starstruck," Simpson said. "We met a lot of great people and I got to talk to (NFL player turned actor) Terry Crews, which was a lot of fun. While I attended the premiere, I didn't see the movie. I wanted to save that special moment for when I returned home. I watched it with my family."