Independence has warming center open today

By The Examiner staff

The city of Independence says it will keep the Sermon Community Center open as a warming site until 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The city activated the site at Noland and Truman roads as a warming site Wednesday due to dangerous windchill temperatures in the forecast.

Those who need overnight accommodations will be handled case by case. Those needing overnight accommodations are asked to arrive at the Sermon Center no later than 7 p.m. to allow time for paperwork.